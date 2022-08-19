HOLOSTARS VTuber Minase Rio's Corporate-Approved Anonymous;Code Livestream Gets Copyright Takedown

In a rather public case of crossed wires, MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura announced on Twitter that he filed a copyright strike against HOLOSTARS Virtual YouTuber Minase Rio's Anonymous;Code livestream on Thursday. He complained that the VTuber streamed the game beyond the point that the company allows permission for, and said that he has taken action as the original creator. The video was subsequently removed from YouTube .

Both Chiyomaru and the Science Adventure Twitter had to make hasty apologies soon afterwards, however, because it turned out that the company had already made an agreement with Rio's agency beforehand to permit the stream. The corporate apology was so hasty, in fact, that it spelled Rio's name wrong and had to apologize for that as well in a separate tweet.

Minase Rio commented that he greatly enjoyed the privilege of playing the game, and asked his fans not to bother any of the people involved because the matter was already being resolved between the two companies.

Chiyomaru later apologized on his personal Twitter account, explaining that the miscommunication happened because it was late at night and he took individual action instead of talking with the rest of the team. He wrote that the PR department filled him in on the situation and he is now in communication with YouTube directly to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. He also extended a personal apology to Rio, and thanked the VTuber for his professionalism throughout the ordeal.

The stream is still not available for public viewing as of press time.

Anonymous;Code is the latest " Science Adventure " game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects. The game released in Japan for Switch and PS4 on July 28. Spike Chunsoft will release the game in the West on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Minase Rio is a member of "UPROAR!!", a unit under hololive's all-male spinoff VTuber group HOLOSTARS. He debuted in March.