Spike Chunsoft Releases Anonymous;Code Game in the West in 2023

Spike Chunsoft announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will release the Anonymous;Code game in the West on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023. Spike Chunsoft 's release will have a steelbook launch edition.

Spike Chunsoft also revealed that its "Double Pack" release of the Chaos;HEAd Noah and Chaos;Child games will also have a steelbook launch edition. The Double Pack will ship for the Switch on October 7. Additionally, Chaos;HEAd Noah by itself will launch on Steam on October 7.

The publisher unveiled the below trailer for Anonymous;Code , as well as a video message from the game's producer Tatsuya Matsubara .

The game will release in Japan for Switch and PS4 on July 28. Kanako Itou performs the game's opening theme song "Game Over."

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura had teased in October 2020 that the game might have a release for the PlayStation 5, but currently the game will release on Switch, PS4, and Steam .

The game was originally planned for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game will also release for Nintendo Switch. MAGES. will no longer release the game on PS Vita.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

2037. Nakano, Tokyo.

Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces a major event that shakes the world. Play with Pollon and help him to hack the myriad branches of reality and "load" the ending that saves the world!

The game is the latest " Science Adventure " game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects. Shikura originally announced the game in 2015, and the game has seen multiple delays in its release.



Spike Chunsoft also revealed a video message from Made in Abyss manga creator Akihito Tsukushi regarding Spike Chunsoft 's upcoming Made in Abyss : Binary Star Falling into Darkness ( Made in Abyss : Yami o Mezashita Rensei ) 3D action RPG.

The game will debut on September 2 for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam .

The game will have an original story supervised by Akihito Tsukushi and will be available in both English and Japanese (with fully voiced event scenes). Numskull Games is publishing the physical version in Europe.

Spike Chunsoft describes the story:

The story begins with Riko and Reg's meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends.

The game will also feature a "story mode" that follows the storyline of the anime adaptation of Akihito Tsukushi 's manga. The physical version of the game will also be available in a Collector's Edition that will include merchandise from the franchise .

Source: Press release