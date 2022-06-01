Made in Abyss 3D Action RPG Reveals More Cast, September 2 Release

Cast for game original characters revealed

Spike Chunsoft announced on Tuesday that Made in Abyss : Binary Star Falling into Darkness ( Made in Abyss : Yami o Mezashita Rensei ), its new 3D action RPG for the Made in Abyss franchise , will debut on September 2 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Spike Chunsoft also announced new characters and cast members for the game:

The game will have an original story supervised by Akihito Tsukushi and will be available in both English and Japanese (with fully voiced event scenes). Numskull Games is publishing the physical version in Europe.

Spike Chunsoft describes the story:

The story begins with Riko and Reg's meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends.

The game will also feature a "story mode" that follows the storyline of the anime adaptation of Akihito Tsukushi 's manga. The physical version of the game will also be available in a Collector's Edition that will include merchandise from the franchise .

Akihito Tsukushi launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma website in 2012. Takeshobo published the 10th compiled book volume in July 2021. Seven Seas published the ninth volume in English in March 2020 and will ship the 10th volume on May 3.

The second season of the television anime will premiere in July.

The first 13-episode television anime series based on the manga premiered in Japan in July 2017. The English-subtitled version of the show streamed in the United States on Amazon 's Anime Strike service, and HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States.

The first compilation film for the anime, Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn ( Made in Abyss: Tabidachi no Yoake ), opened in Japan in January 2019, followed by the second film, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight ( Made in Abyss: Hōrō Suru Tasogare ), two weeks later. Sentai Filmworks premiered the first film in Los Angeles in March 2019, before it opened in theaters later that month. Sentai Filmworks premiered the second film in Rosemont, Illinois in May 2019, before it opened in theaters in the United States later that month.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul , a sequel film to the first season, opened in Japan in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks premiered the movie in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada in August 2020. Sentai Filmworks again screened the film virtually in September 2020, and HIDIVE will begin streaming the film on June 28.

Sony 's Columbia Pictures has ordered a feature film script of the manga from writer and director Kevin McMullin. Roy Lee 's Vertigo Entertainment and Mobius Productions' Masi Oka (Heroes' Hiro Nakamura actor, Outer Wilds game) are producing the project, after previously collaborating on the 2017 Death Note film (as well as its planned sequel) and the live-action The Promised Neverland series in development at Amazon .

Source: Press release