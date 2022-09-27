Upcoming Mob Psycho 100 Fanbook Teases Information About Reigen's Past Love Life

Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web manga service began streaming a comic strip by ONE on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Mob Psycho 100 III anime. The short strip includes an announcement for an official fanbook shipping on November 17, which will include a Q&A with ONE that promises to answer some of the lingering questions fans have about the series...such as the details about Reigen's past love life.

Other questions teased for the fanbook include "What does Mob want to do in the future?", "Why does Dimple remain on this plane of existence?", and "What is the relationship between Sho and Ritsu?" ONE will also share behind-the-scenes stories about the manga's assistants and his regular work environment, plus his commentary on the setting and story of the manga. The announcement also teased illustrations by popular manga artists, including "that" mainstream artist.

The tease about Reigen's past love life has prompted Reigen's name to trend on Twitter. The reactions have been ranging from incredulousness to dry amusement. It's not for nothing that Reigen was voted the second-top "Ultimate Tumblr Sexyman" (losing only to Sans Undertale), a competition that was all about celebrating fiction's most unconventionally sexy men.

The Mob Psycho 100 III anime will premiere on October 5. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan.

The original manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the Mob Psycho 100 series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga and the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga in English.

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019.

