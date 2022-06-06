Crunchyroll to Stream Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Anime

Anime streams subbed/dubbed in October

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has acquired the streaming rights to Mob Psycho 100 III , the third season of the television anime of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga. The company will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan, beginning in October.

Setsuo Ito , Takahiro Sakurai , Akio Ohtsuka , Miyu Irino , and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka are all reprising their roles as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama, Arataka Reigen, Ekubo, Ritsu Kageyama, and Teruki Hanazawa, respectively.

Other returning cast members include:

The anime's previous director Yuzuru Tachikawa is now credited as executive director, with Takahiro Hasui ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sk8 the Infinity episode director) as the new director. Hiroshi Seko returns for series composition. Yoshimichi Kameda , Kazuhiro Wakabayashi , and Kenji Kawai all also return as character designer, sound director, and music composer, respectively. Ryō Kōno returns as art director from the previous seasons, as does Shihoko Nakayama for color design, Mayuku Furumoto as director of photography, and Kiyoshi Hirose as editor.

The original manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the Mob Psycho 100 series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday service in 2012 and later on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014. He ended the series in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga and the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga in English.

The first season of the anime premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. Funimation streamed English dubs for the anime and released both series on home video. The first series aired on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block starting in October 2018.

The Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic event anime debuted in March 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation later streamed the anime with a dub .

The manga has also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

The manga's first stage play ran in January 2018, and the second stage play ran in September 2018. A third stage play ran in August 2021.

