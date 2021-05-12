Mob Psycho 100 Gets New Stage Play in August

Stage company Marvelous announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new stage play adaptation of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga that will run in Tokyo's Hulic Hall from August 6 to 15. The stage play is titled Mob Psycho 100 ~Gekitotsu! Tsume Dai-7 Shibu~ (Crash! Tsume's 7th Branch). Keita Kawajiri ( Sugarboy ) is again directing and writing the script.

The play's returning cast includes:

Setsuo Ito as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama (Ito previously played the character in the manga's television anime adaptation)

as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama (Ito previously played the character in the manga's television anime adaptation) Takuya Kawaharada as Teruki Hanazawa

Gaku Matsumoto as Ritsu Kageyama

Takeshi Nadagi as Dimple

Seiichirō Nagata as Shō

as Shō Yūki Kamisato as Sakurai

Ryōma Baba as Arataka Reigen

The play's new cast members include:

Ryosei Tanaka as Megumu Koyama (replacing Kazunari in the role), Takeuchi

Masaru Hotta as Ishiguro

as Ishiguro Shōgō Amō as Matsuo

Takuto Nakajima as Takeshi Hoshino

Mahiro Sugiyama as Go Asahi

Rihona Katō as Rei Kurosaki, Mukai

as Rei Kurosaki, Mukai Kōhei Mori as Miyagawa

Kazuki Sakamoto as Terada, Tsuchiya

Kenji Kawano as Muraki, Muto

Tsuyoshi Monmeyama as Daichi Shiratori

Tetsuya Tashiro as Kaito Shiratori

The manga's first stage play ran in January 2018, and the second stage play ran in September 2018.

The original manga creator ONE ( One-Punch Man ) launched the Mob Psycho 100 series on Ura Sunday in 2012 and later in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2014, and he ended it in December 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2018. Dark Horse Comics is publishing the manga and the Mob Psycho 100: Reigen spinoff manga in English.

The first season of the anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. Funimation streamed English dubs for the anime and released the first series on home video. The first series joined Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in October 2018. The Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic event anime debuted in March 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime. Crunchyroll and Funimation later streamed the anime with a dub .

The manga has also inspired a live-action series that premiered on Netflix in Japan in January 2018 and outside Japan in May 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie