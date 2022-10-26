DR Movie Animates Death Note Parody in Upcoming The Simpsons Episode

Leaked footage from the episode shows Lisa Simpson discovering the Death Note

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman revealed in a podcast interview with Four Finger Discount last Friday that South Korean animation studio DR Movie will animate the Death Note parody in the upcoming "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" Halloween episode on Sunday.

"It is legit anime," he said, "animated by this fantastic animation company called DR Movie , who executed The Simpsons universe in pitch-perfect Death Note anime style."

Leaked footage from the episode made the rounds on social media on Tuesday. The clip shows Lisa Simpson discovering the Death Note—called the "Death Tome" here—and reading out its rules.

The first clip from ‘The Simpsons’ parody of ‘DEATH NOTE’ has been released.



It is animated by DR Movie who also worked on the original series. pic.twitter.com/mmM7IbXc6K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2022

DR Movie has assisted with the production of hundreds of anime titles, including background art and in-between animation for Madhouse 's Death Note anime. Earlier this year, the studio was credited for co-production on The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 with Kinema Citrus .

In July, Selman revealed that this year's "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will parody Stephen King's horror novel IT and the anime adaptation of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note manga. The show's Twitter account revealed a poster visual for the segment in September, featuring Lisa Simpson drawn in anime style and the iconic Death Note shinigami Ryuk.

This is it… Presenting the poster for Treehouse of Horror XXXIII — now with more horror than ever! pic.twitter.com/TGiVCTCMNQ — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) September 29, 2022

The Simpsons is no stranger to anime and Japanese pop culture parodies. In 2014, the annual Treehouse of Horrors special episodes imagined a world where multiple incarnations of the Simpsons family were created by an evil marketing entity, including versions of themselves that were obvious parodies of Attack on Titan , Naruto , Pokémon , Bleach , One Piece , and Spirited Away . The series has also parodied Godzilla and Pokémon Go .

Perhaps more obscurely, The Simpsons' "Treehouse of Horror" comic book series featured a Death Note parody issue in 2008.

Source: Four Finger Discount