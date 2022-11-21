Trigger Animator Sushio Hosts Workshop, Exhibit in Los Angeles' Gallery Nucleus

Trigger animator Sushio is the latest acclaimed Japanese artist to host an exhibit and workshop at the Alhambra-based art gallery/boutique Gallery Nucleus. Sushio will be making his U.S. exhibit debut from December 10, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

The exhibit will be free to enter, although the four-hour workshop on December 10 costs US$120 to attend. Tickets are available for the in-person workshop, with limited seats, and online via Zoom. Sushio will hold a live drawing session covering action animation, character design, and his illustration techniques. There will be a live translator, and attendees are encouraged to interact with Sushio and ask questions. (Note that while attendees are welcome to draw along, Sushio will not provide direct feedback or instruction.)

Sushio will also attend on the opening night to interact with fans and sign autographs. Original artwork will be on display and available for purchase.

Sushio worked for Gainax before working at Studio Trigger . At Gainax , he served as a key animator for Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , among other titles. At Trigger, he served as the character designer, chief animation director for Kill la Kill , and the lead animator for Kiznaiver . He served as a key animator for Trigger's PROMARE anime film.

Gallery Nucleus held exhibitions and workshops acclaimed animation artists Tatsuyuki Tanaka and Youichi Nishikawa in October and November.

Source: Gallery Nucleus, Email Correspondence