Tatsuyuki Tanaka, Youichi Nishikawa Exhibits Come to Los Angeles' Gallery Nucleus In October

The Alhambra-based art gallery/boutique Gallery Nucleus will hold exhibits for the acclaimed animation artists Tatsuyuki Tanaka and Youichi Nishikawa in October.

Akira key animator and Tojin Kit director Tatsuyuki Tanaka 's exhibit will run from October 1 to 16, featuring original sketches and illustrations in a cyberpunk style.

Studio Ghibli film background artist and Land of the Lustrous concept artist Youichi Nishikawa 's exhibit will run from October 22 to November 13. He is returning to LA after three years to showcase his latest scenescape paintings.

Both exhibits will be free to enter and do not require advance bookings. The artists will personally attend the opening nights to interact with fans and sign autographs. In addition, the artists will hold workshops for one day only, costing US$120 to attend. Tanaka's workshop will take place on October 1, while Nishikawa's will take place on October 22.

In addition, Gallery Nucleus will be holding a signed print giveaway on Twitter and Instagram; further details can be found on the gallery's website.

