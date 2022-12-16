Weather Forecast's Hat From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Is Now Real

Apparently, it's quite snug when you wear it

Weather Forecast's goofy buffalo hat in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now an officially licensed piece of merchandise you can buy. Apparently, it's pretty snug when you wear it. Premium Bandai sells the hat, complete with high-quality cushioning, for 7,920 yen (about US$58).

The hat will ship in Japan in March, although it is possible to order one overseas. Orders are open until January 4.

Premium Bandai is also selling other JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean goods, including clothes and accessories inspired by the character motifs. In September, the store issued a replica of Jolyne Cujoh's jail jacket.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Premium Bandai



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.