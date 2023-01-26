Genshin Impact Animated Video Highlights 3rd Lantern Rite Event

"May this dream last forever, that we may meet again once more."

Genshin Impact launched its third annual Lantern Rite Festival event last Thursday. The event, which mirrors the Chinese New Year, is an excellent opportunity for players to interact with Liyue characters, play mini-games, and collect gacha rewards. The game is promoting the event with a heartwarming animated video showcasing a day in the lives of the characters at the festival.

HoYoverse describes the video: "A sea of lanterns illuminates the sky, bringing together countless dreams in this moment. May this dream last forever, that we may meet again once more." It does not credit the animation production studio or staff.

Last October, HoYoverse released an animated video highlighting the Mondstadt region, produced by European animation studio Sun Creature.

HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo ) launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

HoYoverse is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project" with Genshin Impact . The company's Honkai Impact 3rd game has previously inspired several anime and animated projects.

[Via Yaraon!]