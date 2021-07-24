Honkai Impact 3rd Game's Cooking With Valkyries II Anime Shorts Stream With English Subtitles

Game also gets separate animated series of shorts with Chinese staff

The official English YouTube channel for miHoYo 's smartphone 3D action game Honkai Impact 3rd (Hōkai 3rd in Japanese) began streaming the Cooking With Valkyries II anime spinoff with a Japanese dub and English subtitles on July 19.

The YouTube channel also announced on June 26 that the game is getting a third animated adaptation titled ELF Academy . The series features the characters from the game in a school setting. The show's first six-minute episode with the Chinese dub and English subtitles began streaming on the game's English YouTube channel on July 10. The series will also have a Japanese dub and will stream in Japanese under the title Ningyō Gakuen . The animated series features a Chinese staff.

Cooking With Valkyries (Ikusa-Otome no Shokutaku) is a spinoff series of shorts based on the game. The first 10-episode series debuted on Chinese streaming platform bilibili in June 2019. The first series premiered in Japan in July 2020. The second eight-episode series debuted in China in July 2020, and then premiered in Japan on BS NTV on July 18 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, July 19).

Cooking With Valkyries features the valkyries from the game in an original story. The series' Japanese cast includes:

Naoko Takeichi (episode director for Girls' Last Tour , Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) and Meng Sun (key animation for Attack on Titan , Run with the Wind ) directed both seasons of the animated series at miHoYoAnime .

The original game's official English website describes the scenario:

Valkyries. Warriors of Schicksal, the most powerful organization on Earth. The lithe bodies of these young girls are imbued with the very genes capable of countering the embodiment of chaos. Honkai. A raw, unbridled phenomenon whose ultimate goal is to destroy humanity. You are the Captain commanding these Valkyries. You must face humanity's greatest enemy along their side.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 3D action role-playing game is the third in the Honkai Chinese game series. The smartphone game launched in China in October 2016, followed by Japan in February 2017, and Taiwan in May 2017. The game then launched in South Korea in October 2017, in Southeast Asia in November 2017, and in North America and Europe in March 2018. In addition to the animated series, the game has inspired multiple manhua.