Angel Beats! Collab Arrives At Heaven Burns Red Mobile Game on February 10

The Heaven Burns Red smartphone game will hold an in-game collaboration event with the Angel Beats! anime on February 10.

Image via heaven-burns-red.com © Visual Art's/Key/ Angel Beats! Project © WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

The collaboration event, titled "The Place Where The Cosmos Continues to Bloom," will run from February 10, 11:00 am JST to March 10, 10:59 am JST. It will feature a brand-new story written by Jun Maeda , who penned the story of Angel Beats! and is now the scenario writer for Heaven Burns Red. Below is the official trailer for the event:

During the event period, players will be able to pull for collab characters SS [Rain Fire] Yuri Nakamura, SS [Earth Angel] Kanade Tachibana, and S [Pure Cosmos] Miyuki Irie in the gacha. Additionally, players who log in for ten consecutive days during the event will be rewarded with a 10-pull ticket that guarantees SS [Rain Fire] Yuri Nakamura, and those who log in for 20 consecutive days will receive another 10-pull ticket that guarantees a SS character.

The collaboration event coincides with Heaven Burns Red's 1st anniversary since launch. In the game's overall story, mysterious life forms called "Cancer" are attacking Earth, and the planet is on the verge of a true crisis. Only those who wield weapons called Seraph can defeat the Cancer. Soon, a Seraph Corps is established, and the women in the squads carry the weight of humanity's hope on their shoulders.

Key and WFS are credited with the original concept and are collaborating to produce the project. Maeda is providing the main scenario for the game. Yuugen ( Outbreak Company ) provided the main visual and character designs based on Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! ), Fumuyun, and Maroyaka's original designs. Maeda is also producing the music for the game and provided the theme and insert songs with Nagi Yanagi ( Waiting in the Summer , IRODUKU: The World in Colors songs).

Maeda left Twitter last month following criticism of the game's "Seishun! 31A Mujintо̄ Survival Seikatsu ~Tokidoki Game Over~" (Youth! 31A Deserted Island Survival ~Occasional Game Over~) event story. Players had complained about the event's writing quality.

The Angel Beats! anime revolves around protagonist Yuzuru Otonashi, who wakes to find himself in a strange high school setting. Otonashi has no memories before waking but learns that the location is a strange afterlife, and all its inhabitants are deceased. He joins a group that rebels against the afterlife and its primary enforcer, Angel. A young woman named Yuri Nakamura leads the "Shinda Sekai Sensen" (Afterlife War Front). The series was written by Jun Maeda (writer of the Clannad and Kanon visual novels) and animated by P.A. Works .

