Jun Maeda Leaves Twitter Again After Apologizing For Heaven Burns Red Event Writing

In 2020, Jun Maeda ( Kanon, Air, Clannad , Angel Beats! ) briefly disappeared from Twitter and public life during the broadcast of The Day I Became a God . He returned with a different account in May 2021 and started posting regularly about his work again after the release of his Heaven Burns Red smartphone game in February 2022.

However, that streak of activity has now come to an end, as Maeda has deleted his second Twitter account as of Saturday.

His final posts addressed criticisms of the game's "Seishun! 31A Mujintо̄ Survival Seikatsu ~Tokidoki Game Over~" (Youth! 31A Deserted Island Survival ~Occasional Game Over~) event story on Friday. He quote retweeted a tweet complaining that the game's story has become boring and wrote, "It has become like this. I am sorry for not being good enough."

He also responded to another comment speculating whether another writer handled the event story because it was "the worst writing in the game so far." Maeda wrote: "It was me who wrote it. I've looked it up, and it seems that this is the worst-reviewed event story so far. I am very sorry about that."

In the event story, the 31A Squad takes on survival training at a deserted island under their instructor Tezuka's command. While the squad struggles to secure food, water, and a place of operations, Kunimi wanders into a mysterious place.

The event will run until January 31.

In the game's overall story, mysterious life forms called "Cancer" are attacking Earth, and the planet is on the verge of a true crisis. Humans tried to fight back with their weapons, but those weapons were ineffective, and the Cancer kept gaining ground, and countries disappeared in the horrors of the war. Now, the Cancer controls the majority of land on the planet. With humanity on the brink of extinction, they develop a new weapon called Seraph. Only those who wield the Seraph can defeat the Cancer. Soon, a Seraph Corps is established, and the women in the squads carry the weight of humanity's hope on their shoulders. Ruka Kayamori is one such person, a member of the 31A Squad. She puts everything she has into fighting against the Cancer.

The game was previously slated to launch in 2020 for iOS and Android devices but was delayed to mid-2021, and then delayed again to a general 2021 window, before the latest delay to February 2022. The game is Maeda's first completely new game in 13 years.

Key and WFS are credited with the original concept, and they are collaborating to produce the project. Maeda is providing the main scenario for the game. Yuugen ( Outbreak Company ) is providing the main visual and character designs based on Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! ), Fumuyun, and Maroyaka's original designs. Maeda is also producing the music for the game and providing the theme and insert songs with Nagi Yanagi ( Waiting in the Summer , IRODUKU: The World in Colors songs).



