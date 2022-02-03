Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red Game Launches on February 10

Final trailer, commercials streamed

The official Twitter account for Heaven Burns Red , Jun Maeda 's ( Kanon , Air , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) new smartphone game, announced on Thursday that the game will launch on February 10. The game's YouTube channel streamed the final trailer:

The channel also streamed commercials featuring Asuka Saitо̄ of idol group Nogizaka46 .

In the story, mysterious life forms called "Cancer" are attacking Earth, and the planet is on the verge of a true crisis. Humans tried to fight back with their weapons, but those weapons were ineffective, and the Cancer kept gaining ground, and countries disappeared in the horrors of the war. Now, the Cancer control the majority of land on the planet. With humanity on the brink of extinction, they develop a new weapon called Seraph. Only those who wield the Seraph can defeat the Cancer. Soon, a Seraph Corps is established, and the women in the squads carry the weight of humanity's hope on their shoulders. Ruka Kayamori is one such person, a member of the 31A Squad. She puts everything she has into fighting against the Cancer.

The game was previously slated to launch in 2020 for iOS and Android devices, but was delayed to mid-2021, and then delayed again to a general 2021 window, before the latest delay to February 2022. The game is Maeda's first completely new game in 13 years.

Key and WFS are credited with the original concept, and they are collaborating to produce the project. Maeda is providing the main scenario for the game. Yuugen ( Outbreak Company ) is providing the main visual and character designs based on Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! ), Fumuyun, and Maroyaka's original designs. Maeda is also producing the music for the game and providing the theme and insert songs with Nagi Yanagi ( Waiting in the Summer , IRODUKU: The World in Colors songs).



