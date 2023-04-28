Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Announces Marriage

She described her partner as "someone of the same generation as me who loves animals"

Singer and voice actress Shoko Nakagawa announced through her agency and fan club website on Friday that she has gotten married. She described her partner as "someone of the same generation as me who loves animals." She added that she intends to continue her work after getting married and concluded: " Shoko Nakagawa is off to be a bride!"

Nakagawa went into further detail about the circumstances behind her marriage in a video posted on her YouTube channel. She also clarified that her marriage partner is not involved in the entertainment industry. As for why they got married, she said that when her beloved cat passed away, she was heartbroken, but he was there to give her the support she needed. That was when she realized that they shared the same fundamental values and love of animals.

Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer after performing theme songs for such anime as Gurren Lagann , Star Blazers 2199 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Punch Line , and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and hosted the weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) from October 2015 to March 2022. She is celebrating her 20th anniversary as a performer this year.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Sanspo via Hachima Kikо̄