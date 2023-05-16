HoloCure Fan Game Announces Future Steam Release

Image via kay-yu.itch.io

The popular hololive fan gameannounced last Friday that it will be available onwith the release of update 0.6. The team stated that it has been in discussion with hololive parent company Cover Corporation, and has received permission to publish the game onas an unaffiliated and non-commercial product. (According to hololive's Derivative Works Guidelines , fan works must be non-profit in scope.)

Amusingly, this happy announcement was titled and presented in a vague and ominous-seeming way. The team posted the body message as an image under the title "A Statement Regarding the Future of HoloCure ." The statement then begins by thanking fans for their support until now. In many official announcements regarding Japanese games and Virtual YouTubers, this kind of phrasing is often used to preface a resignation or end-of-service announcement. The team cheekily admitted in a footnote that the statement is "intentionally written to appear scarier than it actually is."

One slightly unfortunate bit of news to come out of this announcement, though, is that the HoloCure game launcher is permanently down now, so until the Steam version comes out, those who wish to update the game will have to do so manually through the itch.io page. On the other hand, it will be possible to transfer save data from the game's itch.io version to Steam .

In addition, the team announced on Tuesday that update 0.6 will include a new secret feature where "randomly generated NPCs" will appear with randomly given names. Fans can submit names through an online form.

The "bullet heaven" pixel game first launched on itch.io in June 2022. Animator Kay Yu ( Castlevania , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) is the lead developer. The game features 29 playable hololive characters, and it describes itself as "heavily inspired by Vampire Survivors and Magic Survival ."

The game has been a huge hit, not just among hololive fans, but among the hololive streamers themselves. Dozens of talents have streamed themselves playing the game.

