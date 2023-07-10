Interest
Fairouz Ai Shares Some Practical Advice for Aspiring Voice Actors
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
もちろん全部を覚えるのは無理だったのですが、一度手で書いてアウトプットすることで確実に引き出しが増えますし、ノートのページを埋め尽くすと努力が可視化できるのでとてもモチベーション維持に繋がります！🐭❤️🔥— ファイルーズあい｜Fairouz Ai (@fairouzzzzzz) July 9, 2023
ぜひ！！
(なぜかチューバッカのシールが貼ってある)
"If you are an aspiring voice actor... I would suggest, from now on, you start writing down the words you see in books or in your daily life that you don't know the meaning of or don't know how to pronounce.
I talked about this in my last Instagram Live but this is something I did as a form of self-study even before I attended voice actor training school. And I'm really glad I did.
Of course, it's impossible to memorize them all but once you write them out by hand, you will certainly be able to draw upon them—and filling up notebook pages is very motivating because it allows you to visualize your efforts!
Try it!
(For some reason there is a Chewbacca sticker on one of the pages.)"
Along with this sound advice, the Tweets also included several pages of one of her own notebooks filled with once unfamiliar words (and also a Chewbacca sticker).
Fairouz Ai herself is currently playing the lead in this season's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior and can be found on Twitter here (Japanese).
Source: Fairouz Ai on Twitter