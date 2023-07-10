Fairouz Ai Shares Some Practical Advice for Aspiring Voice Actors

Image via twitter.com

"If you are an aspiring voice actor ... I would suggest, from now on, you start writing down the words you see in books or in your daily life that you don't know the meaning of or don't know how to pronounce. I talked about this in my last Instagram Live but this is something I did as a form of self-study even before I attended voice actor training school. And I'm really glad I did. Of course, it's impossible to memorize them all but once you write them out by hand, you will certainly be able to draw upon them—and filling up notebook pages is very motivating because it allows you to visualize your efforts! Try it! (For some reason there is a Chewbacca sticker on one of the pages.)"

, the voice of Jolyne Cujoh inand Power in, posted some advice for anyone looking to break into voice acting this past Sunday.

Along with this sound advice, the Tweets also included several pages of one of her own notebooks filled with once unfamiliar words (and also a Chewbacca sticker).

Fairouz Ai herself is currently playing the lead in this season's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior and can be found on Twitter here (Japanese).