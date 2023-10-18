Interest
Voice Actress Nichika Omori Marries Music Producer Yunomi
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Congratulations are due for voice actress Nichika Omori and music producer Yunomi, who have tied the knot! Omori announced the marriage on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.
大切な皆さまへ— 大森日雅 (@nichika1015) October 17, 2023
このたび私たちYunomiと大森日雅は、それぞれの表現活動を通じてお互いの生き方が共鳴するという初めての経験をし、人生を共に歩む決断をいたしました。どんな時も優しい未来を想像できるよう、支え合いながら真心を磨き続けてまいります。この先も末永くよろしくお願いいたします。 pic.twitter.com/JnfhJ4AiEO
Omori made her voice actress debut in 2014 as the character Yurika Nijino in the Invaders of the Rokujyōma!? anime. Since then she has voiced roles in such anime as World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman (Yuri Oregvitch Zhirkov), Battle Spirits Burning Soul (Okuni Midoriyama),Sky Wizards Academy (Coela Viper), Pan de Peace! (Noa Sakura), Dropkick on My Devil! (Yurine Hanazono), Coluboccoro (Coluboccoro), Darwin's Game (Rain), Farewell, My Dear Cramer (Kei Hanabusa), She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man (Mira), and Do It Yourself!! (Jobko).
Within anime, Yunomi is known for composing the opening theme song "Koi no Uta (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)" for the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime, performed by Akari Kitō. As a producer, he has composed music for such artists as CY8ER, BPM15Q, the VTubers Houshou Marine ("Unison") and Patra Suou ("Immigration"), and the DENONBU franchise.