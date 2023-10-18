Voice Actress Nichika Omori Marries Music Producer Yunomi

Omori announced marraige on Tuesday

Congratulations are due for voice actress Nichika Omori and music producer Yunomi , who have tied the knot! Omori announced the marriage on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

Omori made her voice actress debut in 2014 as the character Yurika Nijino in the Invaders of the Rokujyōma!? anime. Since then she has voiced roles in such anime as World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman (Yuri Oregvitch Zhirkov), Battle Spirits Burning Soul (Okuni Midoriyama), Sky Wizards Academy (Coela Viper), Pan de Peace! (Noa Sakura), Dropkick on My Devil! (Yurine Hanazono), Coluboccoro (Coluboccoro), Darwin's Game (Rain), Farewell, My Dear Cramer (Kei Hanabusa), She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man (Mira), and Do It Yourself!! (Jobko).

Within anime, Yunomi is known for composing the opening theme song "Koi no Uta (feat. Tsukasa Tsukuyomi)" for the TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime, performed by Akari Kitō . As a producer, he has composed music for such artists as CY8ER, BPM15Q, the VTubers Houshou Marine ("Unison") and Patra Suou ("Immigration"), and the DENONBU franchise .