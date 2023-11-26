Interest
7-Meter Spear of Longinus Embedded in Evangelion Creator's Hometown
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Neon Genesis Evangelion's Third Impact may not be that far off now that a real-life Lance of Longinus has been erected for the Ube City Evangelion Collaboration event.
これまで色々な #ロンギヌスの槍 が #エヴァ とのコラボ企画の中で生まれたそうですが、— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 7, 2023
触れる！くぐれる！のは宇部の槍だけ！！
是非お越しくださいませ！#まちエヴァ pic.twitter.com/zVEDWZCp9o
The city of Ube in Yamaguchi prefecture, hometown of Evangelion director Hideaki Anno, is celebrating the third installment of their collaboration event with Neon Genesis Evangelion. Staring on October 6, 2023 and running until January 8, 2024, the collaboration includes a shop and other displays at the Yamaguchi Ube Airport, a gourmet fair featuring limited edition Evangelion character coasters and food items, a stamp rally in conjunction with the JR Ube line, an Evangelion-decorated JR bus, an AR app featuring Misato as Ube's tour guide, and the pièce de résistance, a seven-meter-tall (about 23-foot-tall) replica of the Lance of Longinus.
本日10月10日は火曜日ですので、ときわ公園各施設は定休日です。— ときわ公園【公式】 (@tokiwakouen) October 10, 2023
ただ、#ロンギヌスの槍 などの、園内の花などはご覧いただけます。ぜひウォーキングなどでご利用ください。
ロンギヌスの槍から1番近い駐車場は、西駐車場、または、中央駐車場ですよ🎵
※ハワイアンリゾートカフェレオラは営業中 pic.twitter.com/dbMmnneAF9
A double-pronged, double-helix shaped spear with the capacity to tear through an Angel's AT Field, the Lance of Longinus is generally seen impaled in Lilith throughout the Evangelion TV series. However, throughout the franchise's history the weapon has been implemented in many ways. From being used against an Angel and imbedded into the moon in the TV series to the EVA Unit-13 wielding two in the Rebuild movies, it has always played an integral part in the Evangelion franchise.
While there is no official listing for how tall the in-story lance is, the Ube Steel Co. Ltd. created a seven-meter-tall version for the collaboration event. Unfortunately, the lance on display will not have its glorious red coloring, but rather the dark gray/black coloring of a replica Lance seen in the different iterations of Evangelion. But that doesn't mean we can't see it in red, since at night, it will be enveloped in red light. The Lance of Longinus will be on display in Tokiwa Park for the foreseeable future as no end date was provided on the official web site.
✨本日のロンギヌス✨#山口県 #宇部市 #ときわ公園 #ロンギヌスの槍 #まちエヴァ #まちじゅうエヴァンゲリオン pic.twitter.com/1Be47U8Fmh— ときわ公園【公式】 (@tokiwakouen) October 10, 2023
Along with the Lance of Longinus there are many other attractions for fans to see and experience. The Yamaguchi Ube Airport features a scale model of the Eva Unit-01, Evangelion banners throughout the area, an Ube City promotional corner with Evangelion displays, and an Evangelion shop.
お知らせです！#山口宇部空港 2Fの公式グッズショップに新商品続々入荷中！#まちエヴァ 期間中のみの開催で、ここでしか手に入らない限定グッズもあるので、是非お立ち寄りください♪— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 23, 2023
※営業時間：9:30〜17:30（期間中無休）
公式HP⇒https://t.co/hl1kL3j8MD pic.twitter.com/CNAT5w9dj3
Japan Rails and Ube City Bus will also participate in the collaboration with an all you can ride day pass for any Ube City Bus as well as the JR Ube Line between Ube station and Kiwa Station. This will work in tandem with part of the JR Ube Line stamp rally as most of the stations on the line are participating in the event. However, two stations, Shin Yamaguchi and Tsumasaki Station, are not on the Ube Line. So participances should be careful of this. When participants collect enough points in the rally, they will be eligible to win prizes such a Evangelion key chains, an Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time acrylic poster plate, Evangelion bath bombs, a figure of Rei Ayanami from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, or a JR West Japan original tote bag.
#まちエヴァ の期間限定で、JR宇部線と宇部市営バスが宇部市内に限り1日乗り放題になる1日乗車券を税込1,100円で販売中！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 14, 2023
宇部市内のまちめぐりにとても便利！ 市内の方も市外の方も、ぜひ購入ください！
販売場所などの詳細は特設サイトをご確認ください！https://t.co/Ji5QyzmiFp#エヴァ pic.twitter.com/1HEnMPxEVP
#まちエヴァ の期間中、エヴァンゲリオン初号機をイメージしたカラーリングのラッピングバスがめぐりーな(東部市内循環線)区間を走行中！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 15, 2023
この機会にぜひ宇部市営バスをご利用ください！
主な運行区間については、宇部市交通局のホームページからご確認ください。https://t.co/irSBIA1XML#エヴァ pic.twitter.com/d42Mph1BxI
#まちエヴァ 第3弾の企画のひとつとして、現在JRスマホスタンプラリーを開催中！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 12, 2023
JR宇部線・JR小野田線の駅や、沿線施設のスタンプスポットでポスターを読み込むとポイントをゲット！
抽選で豪華賞品が当たるかも……！？
詳しくは特設サイトをチェック！https://t.co/C6fkSSFtgo#エヴァ pic.twitter.com/HIIfIZJAdX
The stamp rally will also run in conjunction with the gourmet fair also happening during the event. Each particpating location will offer one of five different Evangelion themed character coasters, Evangelion themed menu items (such as an Angel muffin sandwich filled with Korean yangnyeom chicken, Angel noodles, and an Eva Unit-01 chilled spaghetti salad), and stamps for the stamp rally.
The coasters include Rey, Shinji, Asuka, Mari, and Kaworu and each coaster is tied to a specific store. Thus, to get them all one will have to visit five locations. But some of those locations include bars. So those who are old enough to drink alcohol and love Evangelion, this would make a fun bar/pub crawl.
#グルメフェア にご参画されるお店と#エヴァ コラボ商品をご紹介！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 4, 2023
【Franky LAND】
決戦！第3新東京市セット
こだわりヤンニョムチキンを使徒のコアに見立ててマフィンでサンド！
初号機をイメージしたドリンクとセットでどうぞ！
※営業時間等は #まちエヴァ 公式HPをcheck！@Franky_LAND_ pic.twitter.com/E9HLiFv8nn
#グルメフェア にご参画されるお店と#エヴァ コラボ商品をご紹介！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 3, 2023
【スナック サルビア】
使徒ぶち浸水 旨辛煮卵バージョン
宇部かまを使用して使徒をイメージ！
今回はノーマルバージョンと旨辛煮卵バージョンの2種をご用意！
※営業時間等は #まちエヴァ 公式HPをcheck！ pic.twitter.com/3yQlBCSqgl
#グルメフェア にご参画されるお店と#エヴァ コラボ商品をご紹介！— 【公式】宇部まちエヴァ (@UBEmachieva) October 2, 2023
【ANAクラウンプラザホテル宇部 バーラウンジ「ワンファイブ」】
冷製スパゲティーサラダ初号機“発進”
レッドキャベツとレモンでボイルし、
初号機イメージに染めた麺をご賞味あれ！
※営業時間等は #まちエヴァ 公式HPをcheck！ pic.twitter.com/lxZ5FYao7T
Tying all the sites together for this event is an AR app voiced by Misato Katsuragi voice actress Kotono Miitsuishi. The app acts as a tour guide through Ube City. With 10 different locations, the app covers local history, travel, and the arts. Of course, the major attraction is the Lance. And what Misato has to say about it will only be known to those who're able to travel to Ube City.
Where the first installment of Ube's collaboration event had an Evanglion figure world, and the second had a Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water 30th Anniversary Exhibit, the third installment is raising the bar with the seven-meter-tall Lance of Longinus. If there happens to be a fourth installment, I just hope they don't make a replica Lilith — for it might finally signal the coming of the Third Impact.
Source: animeanime.jp