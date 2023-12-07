Final Fantasy XIV Makes it Easier than Ever to Eat Pizza in Eorzea

Previously limited "Eat Pizza" emote now available on FFXIV Online Store

Warriors of Light, it's pizza time in Eorzea! The Final Fantasy XIV Online Store has released the emote for "Eat Pizza" for US$7.00 on November 20. The emote allows the MMORPG's player characters to suddenly take a pizza out of their pockets and take a bite, before grinning profusely from cheesy bliss. Although the store regularly sells new emotes and other cosmetic goods for real-world money, Eat Pizza is actually an older emote that was only previously available through limited means.

© Square Enix

Square Enix first offered the emote as part of a collaboration with the Grubhub food delivery service in December 2021 for one week only. Users had to order at least US$15 worth of food (before tax, tip, and fees) and use a promotional code in order to get the emote code via email. Emote codes obtained through this method only worked for North American game service accounts. Japan got the emote later in September 2022 through a similar campaign with delivery service Demaecan. Players with Japanese service accounts had about a week to order 1,100 yen (about US$7.66) to receive the emote code.

© Square Enix

Eat Pizza's release on the online store marks the first time this emote is available directly for paying customers worldwide, and it is also the first time it is available outside of North America and Japan. The online store also began selling a new bundle of five "Pepperoni Pizza Set" furnishing items, which player characters can eat for delicious buffs. Note that purchase of the emote or pizza set does not include delivery from Moogles in mopeds, kupo!

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , the updated version of Final Fantasy XIV Online , launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. The game will have an open beta test on the Xbox Series X|S, scheduled in mid-January to February 2024. The game's Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with faster loading and 4K support (Series X).

The game's latest "Dawntrail" expansion will launch in summer 2024. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

This year, the game celebrated its 10th anniversary with a 2 meter by 2 meter diorama (almost the size of a king size bed) of Ul'dah, one of the three starting city-states for the game's novice adventurers, or sprouts.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Online Store