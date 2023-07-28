Final Fantasy XIV Game Unveils New 'Dawntrail' Expansion for Summer 2024, Xbox Series X|S Version

MMORPG gets Lv100 cap increase, 2 new jobs, Tural area

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 event's keynote in Las Vegas revealed on Friday that the next expansion for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG will be titled "Dawntrail" and will launch in summer 2024. Series producer Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) and Microsoft 's Phil Spencer announced that Final Fantasy XIV will get a digital release on Xbox Series X|S with faster loading and 4K support (Series X). The Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with an open beta scheduled during Patch 6.5x. The company streamed a trailer for "Dawntrail":

As with previous expansions and Final Fantasy series games, Yoshitaka Amano designed the logo for "Dawntrail."

The level cap will increase from Level 90 to Level 100. The expansion will add two jobs, a new Melee DPS class and a new Magical DPS class. Valigarmanda will be one of the new monsters. A new Strategy Board collaborative editor feature will allow players to plan out their strategies for raids.

The expansion's setting will be Tural, in the game world's Western seas. The new hub city will be Tuliyollal in the Yok Tural area. New field areas include the mountainous region of Urqopacha, the thick forest Yak T'el. The story will involve a contest and the city of gold. One of the new allied tribes will be the Pelupelu.

The expansion will feature the previously announced graphical update. There will be improvements to "screen-wide aesthetic appeal" and higher-resolution textures and shadows. As a result, the minimum system requirements will be updated. The PlayStation 4 will continue to be supported. The game update will allow players to put up to two dyes on gear, as well as well eyeglasses and headgear at the same time.

The keynote also revealed that the game's free trial will now go up to the "Stormblood" expansion, as of the 6.5 patch update. The free trial currently goes up to the first expansion "Heavensward".

In addition, Final Fantasy XIV online will have a collaboration with the Fall Guys game on August 22. Character costumes from Final Fantasy XIV will launch in Fall Guys in the "Warriors of Light Fame Pass." Fall Guys content will also come to Final Fantasy XIV during a 6.5x update.

releasedfor personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titledthat added a new world and story.launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020.has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

