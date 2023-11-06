Final Fantasy XIV Celebrates 10th Anniversary with 2m x 2m Diorama of Ul'dah

You would wish the city really exists in real life

Any adventure has to begin somewhere. This year, the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn game celebrated its 10th anniversary by creating a 2 meter by 2 meter diorama (almost the size of a king size bed) of Ul'dah, one of the three starting city-states for the game's novice adventurers, or sprouts.

Simply put, the diorama titled "A New Hope" is a sight to behold. You will just start gushing "ooh" and "aah" when you see how the diorama was very intricately made in the video below posted on the game's YouTube channel last month:

More detailed photos of the diorama are posted on the game's website.

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , the updated version of Final Fantasy XIV Online , launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Its latest "Dawntrail" expansion will launch in summer 2024. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV game's website