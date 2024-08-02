Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga Inspires New Perfume Line

Surround yourself with the aroma of Giorno “GioGio” Giovanna & company

When we think of anime or manga, we tend to focus on the aspects we can interact with, such as the visual, aural, or narrative elements. However, there are some moments in both mediums where we smell what's going on. Food may be the first thing that comes to mind, but what about how a character smells? We can do this with Noz Collaboration's line of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind perfumes inspired by the characters of the series.

Image via x.com ©LUKCY LAND COMMUNICATIONS／集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険GW製作委員会

The Noz Collaboration X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind perfume line on July 19. The announcement noted more information will come on July 26. However, we could already infer from its image that Noz Collaboration is releasing Eau de Parfum based on Giorno “GioGio” Giovanna, Burno Bucciarati, Leone Abbacchio, Guido Mista, Narancia Ghirga, Pannacotta Fugo, and Trish Una.

As promised, the Noz Collection website revealed more information on July 26: seven fragrances based on the above characters will go on sale in mid-November, and the site is already taking pre-orders.

Image via noz-collaboration.com ©LUKCY LAND COMMUNICATIONS／集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険GW製作委員会

Each bottle of perfume is a bit expensive at 12,980 yen (about US$85) for 100 milliliters (about 3.4 ounces). Yet, for the price, you will get distinct top, middle, and base notes for each character. They are as follows:

GioGio: Top: Mandarin orange, Eucalyptus, Mint, and Rose Geranium Middle: Green tea, Damask Rose, and Neroli Base: Banboo, Patchouli, and Ginger

Bruno Bucciarati: Top: Almond, Black tea, Bergamot orange, Yuzu, and Geranium Middle: Blue Tansy and Cupressus Base: Amber, White musk, and Hinoki cypress

Leone Abbaccio: Top: Bergamot orange, Black pepper, and Lavender Middle: Tonka beans and Milk Base: Ceader wood, Amber, White Musk, and Yellow sweet sultan

Guido Mista: Top: Bergamot orange, Rosemary, Lemon grass, White tea Middle: Roman chamomile, Cardamom, Juniper, Tuberose Base: Basil and Green wood

Narancia Ghirga: Top: Mandarin orange, Orange, and Bergamot orange Middle: Jasmine and Peony Base: White Musk, Vanilla orchid, and Clemtis

Pannacotta Fugo: Top: Straberry and Blackberry Middle: Scotch pine and Oriental musk Base: Amber, Bamboo, and cedar wood

Trish Uno: Top: Peach and Pink pepper Middle: White tea, Savon, Neroli, and Damascus rose Base: White musk

While the perfumes are on the expensive side, the uniqueness of them and the idea you'll be surrounded by the characters aroma is enticing. Unfortunately, like many Japanese sellers, Noz Collaborations does not ship internationally. It's a shame as well as there are JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans around the world.