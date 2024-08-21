Akira Amano Draws New Key Art for Suicide Squad Isekai Anime

Manga creator/character designer presents second piece for series

This summer, the American comic publisher DC Comics brought a classic team to the realm of anime: the villainous, although sometimes antiheroic, Suicide Squad. What better way to celebrate the Suicide Squad ISEKAI series than with a new key visual by manga creator Akira Amano .

Image via x.com Illustration by AA, Suicide Squad and all related characters and elements © & TM DC © 2024 Warner Bros. Japan LLC

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for DC Japan unveiled the new Suicide Squad ISEKAI key visual on August 8. In the post, the company stated, “The villains are beautifully drawn with Amano-sensei's unique touch… Check out the visuals that reminds us of the upcoming battle in ISEKAI!”

❤The second key visual for the TV anime Suicide Squad ISEKAI has been released by the character designer Akira Amano !!💙



The villains are beautifully drawn with Amano-sensei's unique touch…

Check out the visuals that remind us of the upcoming battle at ISEKAI!🔥



▼Broadcasting & Streaming Information

Currently airing every Friday from 24:30 on TOKYO MX , BS11 , and ABEMA Anime SPECIAL3 channels!

The new key visual for the series features the prominent members of the Suicide Squad in the anime series. From right to left, there is Harley Quinn (Harleen Quinzel), The Thinker, The Joker, Enchantress (Dr. June Moon), King Shark (Nanaue), Rick Flag, Clayface (Basil Kario), Peacemaker (Christopher Smith), Katana (Tatsu Yamashiro), and Deadshot (Floyd Lawton).

This isn't the first time Amano has drawn a key visual for Suicide Squad ISEKAI . Prior to the series' release, Amano created the first key visual featuring Harley Quinn. The piece was subsequently uploaded to Warner Bros. Japan Anime's X. Twitter account on July 4.

💗Suicide Squad Iseaki key visual💙



Original character design: Akira Amano @amano_akira_



▶️suicidesquad-isekai.com

The new key visual has the flair of American comic visuals, but with an anime/manga touch. Hopefully, we'll see more pieces like this by Amano in the future.

Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio 's original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime debuted in the U.S. on Max and Hulu with its first three episodes on June 27. Episodes then premiered weekly until the 10th and final episode on August 15. The series debuted in Japan on July 5 on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The series is streaming in Japan on numerous streaming services including ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai .

The anime is getting a webtoon on LINE MANGA and Jump TOON on August 25. Wit Studio is producing the full-color webtoon, which will also be the company's first simultaneous webtoon adaptation of an anime.