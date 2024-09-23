Jump TOON's Sci-Fi Manga Nuno Sanpo Inspires 'Opening Sequence-Like' Anime Promo Video

It's sooo good, you'd think/wish it's a real anime show

Science-fiction writer Yuba Isukari and illustrator Ozu recently launched a new, full-color manga titled Nuno Sanpo on Shueisha 's vertical-scrolling manga service Jump TOON on September 3. To celebrate the new manga, TOHO animation STUDIO released an "opening sequence-like" anime promotional video for the manga on Monday. Emphasis on the "-like" part, because if you didn't know better, you would actually think it is an upcoming anime series. See for yourself below:

The video even has a theme song titled "Itsumo no Machi ni" (In the Usual Town), which is credited to the musical artist in the blue shirt feat. Sanpo (the manga's titular character as voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa ). The same artist is credited with the song's lyrics, composition, and arrangement. The full version of the song will go live on music services tonight at midnight (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Animator and illustrator ◯gaki ( Aiyu Ōgaki , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure episode animation director, Eiga Precure All Stars F assistant unit director) directed the video at STUDIO POLARIS , and is also in charge of technical direction and storyboards. Hirono Nishiki ( Wonder Egg Priority key animator) is the animation director, and Gen Horiuchi is the color key artist, colorist, and coloring supervisor. Yoshigoi is the art director, and Eiichi Ikegami is the animation producer.

The Nuno Sanpo manga centers on Sanpo, a junior high school girl who loves inventions and who meets a space creature named Nuno. Sanpo gets involved with Nuno's search for "space artifacts," super technology from space that are scattered around Earth. These "space artifacts," which are believed to be able to destroy Earth with a single switch, start to cause trouble in Sanpo's daily life. With Sanpo's tech skills and Nuno's knowledge, the two take on these "space artifact" incidents.

Isukari is credited for the scenario, Ozu handles the layout and draws the manga, and Michiru Matsumoto is in charge of drawing the "space artifacts" and coloring. TOHO animation STUDIO is in charge of the vertical manga production.

If STUDIO POLARIS can make a good-looking "opening sequence-like" video for the manga, it may not be impossible that we can get a full-fledged anime adaptation of it. But for now, this adorable video will do.