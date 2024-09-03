Science-Fiction Writer Yuba Isukari, Artist Ozu Launch New Manga Nuno Sanpo

Comedy about girl & space creature dealing with powerful artifacts launches on Jump TOON on Tuesday

Shueisha 's vertical-scrolling manga service Jump TOON launched science-fiction writer Yuba Isukari and illustrator Ozu's new manga titled Nuno Sanpo with five chapters on Tuesday. Isukari is credited for the scenario, Ozu handles the layout and draws the manga, and Michiru Matsumoto is in charge of drawing the "space artifacts" and coloring.

Image via Jump TOON's X/Twitter account © 柞刈 湯葉, 小津, 東宝/集英社

The sci-fi comedy manga centers on Sanpo, a junior high school girl who loves inventions and who meets a space creature named Nuno. Sanpo gets involved with Nuno's search for "space artifacts," super technology from space that are scattered around Earth. These "space artifacts," which are believed to be able to destroy Earth with a single switch, start to cause trouble in Sanpo's daily life. With Sanpo's tech skills and Nuno's knowledge, the two take on these "space artifact" incidents.

Kadokawa published Isukari's Yokohama Station SF novel in 2016. Yen Press released both the novel and its manga adaptation by Gonbe Shinkawa in English.

Kadokawa published the sequel novel Yokohama Station SF National in Japan in 2017, and Yen Press also released the novel in English.

Source: Jump TOON