Milky Holmes Voice Actress Izumi Kitta Welcomes Baby Girl

Voice of Cordelia Glauca is happy her daughter was born during Japanese dumpling festival

Image via news.goo.ne.jp ©橘田いずみ

Izumi Kitta , voice of Cordelia Glauca from the Tantei Opera Milky Holmes franchise , announced on November 2 that she has given birth to a daughter in a now deleted Instagram story. In her post, Kitta wrote (roughly translated):

Why I couldn't go to the Gyōza [Japanese Dumpling] Festival this year.



My daughter was born on November 1, the day of the Gyōza Festival.

While everyone was eating delicious gyōza, I was dying from labor pains.



There were many risks involved in the birth, so I'm sorry I'm only reporting this after the baby was born!

Despite everything that happened, but both I and my daughter are safe and healthily from the birth.



There were so many things that happened from pregnancy to birth…I'll report on it properly again later!



And I hope everyone enjoys the second day of the Gyōza Festival!!



For now…I'm going to sleep!

For some reason, they put this red hat on her the moment she was born.



She looks like a grandma.

Kitta has also appeared in the BanG Dream! franchise as Rii Uzawa, the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise as Misaki Tokura, RIN-NE as Bijin, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Sources: Oricon via Otakomu, Goo News, HiBiKi