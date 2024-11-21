Power Rangers Auction Topped Off by Cosmic Blaster for US$87,500

Transforming Astro Megazord, original Green Ranger costume go for US$47,500, US$30,000

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions held an auction for Power Rangers related props that ended on Tuesday. The warehouse-clearing event boasted just under 700 items, from costumes and weapons to studio miniatures and even props from Saban's Masked Rider ( Kamen Rider ) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers.

Image via entertainment.ha.com Power Rangers Cosmic Fury: ©Hasbro Image: © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved

Garnering the highest bid was the US$87,500 Cosmic Blaster from 2023's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, the final series (for now) in Power Rangers' three-decade-long history. This blaster, which combines the individual weapons of the Cosmic Fury team members, was created for the American producton's final episodes and never appeared in the Japanese Super Sentai franchise that spawned Power Rangers.

Image via entertainment.ha.com Power Rangers in Space © Hasbro Image: © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved

The next highest bids went to Power Rangers in Space's fully transformable Astro Megaship/Astro Megazord filming miniature at US$47,500, and the late Jason David Frank's “Tommy Oliver” Green Ranger costume from the first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series at US$30,000.

Image via entertainment.ha.com Mighty Morphin Power Rangers © Hasbro Image: © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved

The auction earned over US$3.3 million, but marked a bittersweet moment for Power Rangers — its 30th anniversary year is also the first full year without any new episodes. The current owner, Hasbro , had planned to co-produce a new series with Netflix , but the TVLine site reported in June that the project is not moving forward with Netflix .

Heritage Auctions first revealed the auction during The National Sports Card Convention in Cleveland. The company later posted a short video featuring the Power Rangers theme song and auction date on X (formerly Twitter ) on October 19 and asked fans to “GO GO bid":

The Heritage Auctions described the auction on October 25 as “the largest and most comprehensive collection of Power Rangers memorabilia ever assembled.” Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President at Heritage also commented:

This auction has something for every Power Rangers fan, whether you've followed them from the beginning or discovered them more recently during their Power Rangers Cosmic Fury era. That multigenerational fanbase, the kids who loved the show and their parents who grew up with it, is what makes this event so special, and we're proud to celebrate it with this one-of-a-kind auction.

In the month leading up to the auction's end, Heritage Auctions posted several videos displaying the auction pieces. Power Rangers actors Nakia Burrise (Tanya Sloan/Yellow Ranger) and Cathrine Sutherland (Kathrine Hillard/Pink Ranger) even dropped by:

We had the pleasure of having two (awesome) real-life Power Rangers in our studio ahead of this month's Power Rangers Auction ⚡️ #HeritageAuctions #PowerRangers pic.twitter.com/786nmMWaxw — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) November 11, 2024

The auction began its final day with a moment of silence for Frank, who passed away on that same day two years ago. Frank played Tommy Oliver in several iterations of the Power Rangers franchise , from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993 to his final appearance in Power Ranger Super Ninja Steel in 2018.

Opening the Power Rangers auction today with a moment of silence to mark the second anniversary of Jason David Frank's passing. pic.twitter.com/cLwvFgqgtn — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) November 19, 2024