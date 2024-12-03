Tell YOASOBI Which PlayStation Games You Wish You Could Forget

Duo will create a song about games you want to play for the 1st time — all over again

The Japanese PlayStation X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on December 3 that the brand is partnering with Japanese pop duo YOASOBI . The duo will create a new song celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation gaming console. “Project: Memory Card” aims to “save PlayStation memories in a YOASOBI song.” The post further asks fans to submit stories about games they wish they could forget — so they can relive the wonderful experience of playing it for the first time, all over again.

\ December 3 is the PlayStation 's 30th Anniversary /



30th anniversary collaboration with YOASOBI begins🔥



| Project: MEMORY CARD

| PlayStation Memories #MemoryOfPlay

| Saved in a YOASOBI song



📮Wanted📮

Your memories can become the basis for a YOASOBI song! Submit stories about games you would like to forget, so you can play for the first time again🎮

YOASOBI themselves also posted an announcement video. In the video, Yaosobi member Ayase recalls playing Monster Hunter, Metal Gear, and Resident Evil on PlayStation systems during his formative years. At the end of the video, YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta asks fans to submit their stories about games they'd like to play for the first time again using the hashtag 記憶を消してもう一度やりたいゲーム (kioku o keshite moichido yaritai game).

🆕The collaboration project with PlayStation , "Project: MEMORY CARD" has begun🤝

We will create a new song based on your #MemoryOfPlay about games you would like to play for the first time again🧠

Ayase (30) and the PlayStation are the same age! We will save your memories into our music! Please submit them to ✉️ @ PlayStation _jp

At the time of writing the PlayStation and YOASOBI posts have over 600 replies.

Along with the YOASOBI collaboration announcement, the Japanese and English PlayStation YouTube channels released a 30th anniversary thank you video. The video features clips from several games released on PlayStation systems over the past 30 years.

The Japanese PlayStation X/ Twitter account is also planning a three-day special event starting on December 3 Japan Time. For the first event, the PlayStation account is hosting a giveaway for a PS5-Special Box to three fans who follow the account and post a story about their memories with the PlayStation with the hashtag プレイステーション30周年 ( PlayStation 30 shunen). The Special Box includes a PlayStation 5 game system, DualSense controller, Pulse Elite headphones, PlayStation Porta, Pulse Explore earbuds, DualSense controller charger, HD camera, media remote, PlayStation 5 stand, Paladone LED Neon Light, Shape's hat, and Heritage CRT SCAN LINES shirt. The giveaway entrance period ends on December 5. According to the PlayStation website, you must reside in Japan to enter the giveaway.

㊗️1 ⃣ 2 ⃣ / 3 ⃣ PlayStation 30th Anniversary🎊



As a token of our appreciation, we will be giving away 1 ⃣ 2 ⃣ items to 3 ⃣ people in a random drawing🎉



▼ How to enter

✔️Follow @ PlayStation _jp

✔️Post your memories with PlayStation ® with the hashtag #プレイステーション30周年



We look forward to your continued support in the future!