Singer Ayumi Hamasaki Teases Sailor Moon Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki's X (formerly Twitter) account teased on Monday that she will be collaborating with Sailor Moon. Hamasaki said (roughly translated), “In the name of the Moon, I will have an extra super special announcement on December 20.”
December 16, 2024
And!
In the name of the Moon I will…
have a extra super special announcement on December 20.
While it's clear Hamasaki is referencing Sailor Moon's catchphrase (“And in the name of the Moon, I will punish you!”), the teaser post did not direct mention Sailor Moon. However, the Sailor Moon X/Twitter account did repost the singer's post.
At the time of press, Hamasaki's post received over 30 replies, nearly 1,000 reposts, and over 2,400 likes. A cursory look at the replies has fans excited about the potential collaboration. Notable among the replies is from X user @natan3010. In her post @natan3010 says (roughly translated), “As a little girl who stood in front of the TV 20 years ago wearing the transformation kit and holding the Kaleido Moon Scope and doing the transformation pose, then growing up to become a fan of Ayumi Hamasaki in junior high school, and now as an adult, the two things I've always loved are coming together.”
20数年前にテレビの前で変身キットを身に纏いカレイドムーンスコープを持って変身ポーズしていた幼女が成長して中学生で浜崎あゆみのファンになり、大人になった今、ずっと大好きなこの2つが交わる世界線。— なおこ (@natan3010) December 16, 2024
映画もエターナル両編で6回、コスモスも両編で6回見ました🥹
As a little girl who stood in front of the TV 20 years ago wearing the transformation kit and holding the Kaleido Moon Scope and doing the transformation pose, then growing up to become a fan of Ayumi Hamasaki in junior high school, and now as an adult, the two things I've always loved are coming together.
I've seen both Eternal movies six times, and both Cosmos movies six times 🥹
Perhaps not coincidentally, NHK's current Asadora (morning drama) series Omusubi stars Kanna Hashimoto as a girl growing up in the Heisei era, quoting Sailor Moon and singing Ayumi Hamasaki songs (sometimes in the same scene).
Hamasaki recently concluded her Ayumi Hamasaki 25th Anniversary Live Tour in March 2024. This was her first Japan tour in over three years. The singer will also host the Ayumi Hamasaki COUNTDOWN LIVE 2024-2025 A ～I am ayu～ show on December 31 on ABEMA.
Sources: Ayumi Hamasaki's X/Twitter account via Nijimen, Sailor Moon's X/Twitter account, @natan3010's X/Twitter account, ABEMA's website