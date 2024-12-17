Singer Ayumi Hamasaki Teases Sailor Moon Collaboration

In the name of the Moon, she has a special announcement

Image via x.com ©浜崎あゆみ

Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki 's X (formerly Twitter ) account teased on Monday that she will be collaborating with Sailor Moon . Hamasaki said (roughly translated), “In the name of the Moon, I will have an extra super special announcement on December 20.”

And!

In the name of the Moon I will…

have a extra super special announcement on December 20.

While it's clear Hamasaki is referencing Sailor Moon 's catchphrase (“And in the name of the Moon, I will punish you!”), the teaser post did not direct mention Sailor Moon . However, the Sailor Moon X/ Twitter account did repost the singer's post.

At the time of press, Hamasaki's post received over 30 replies, nearly 1,000 reposts, and over 2,400 likes. A cursory look at the replies has fans excited about the potential collaboration. Notable among the replies is from X user @natan3010. In her post @natan3010 says (roughly translated), “As a little girl who stood in front of the TV 20 years ago wearing the transformation kit and holding the Kaleido Moon Scope and doing the transformation pose, then growing up to become a fan of Ayumi Hamasaki in junior high school, and now as an adult, the two things I've always loved are coming together.”

As a little girl who stood in front of the TV 20 years ago wearing the transformation kit and holding the Kaleido Moon Scope and doing the transformation pose, then growing up to become a fan of Ayumi Hamasaki in junior high school, and now as an adult, the two things I've always loved are coming together.

I've seen both Eternal movies six times, and both Cosmos movies six times 🥹

Perhaps not coincidentally, NHK 's current Asadora (morning drama) series Omusubi stars Kanna Hashimoto as a girl growing up in the Heisei era, quoting Sailor Moon and singing Ayumi Hamasaki songs (sometimes in the same scene).

Hamasaki recently concluded her Ayumi Hamasaki 25th Anniversary Live Tour in March 2024. This was her first Japan tour in over three years. The singer will also host the Ayumi Hamasaki COUNTDOWN LIVE 2024-2025 A ～I am ayu～ show on December 31 on ABEMA .