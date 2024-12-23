Interest
Singer Ayumi Hamasaki Announces Sailor Moon Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki formally announced her collaboration with the popular magical girl manga series Sailor Moon on Friday. Hamasaki previewed a selection of “Ayu x Sailor Moon special collaboration goods” with artwork by Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi.
⋱ 🌙ayu × 美少女戦士セーラームーンスペシャルコラボレーショングッズの発売が決定🌙⋰— ayumi hamasaki (from staff) (@ayu_19980408) December 20, 2024
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
なんと❣️美少女戦士セーラームーンの主人公『月野うさぎ』と『浜崎あゆみ』を漫画家の武内直子先生に描き下ろして頂いた、夢のコラボグッズが完成しました❤️… pic.twitter.com/bP40f9htTM
⋱🌙Ayu × Sailor Moon special collaboration goods to be released🌙⋰
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Behold❣️ The dream collaboration goods have been completed, featuring the main characters of Sailor Moon, Usagi Tsukino, and Ayumi Hamasaki with exclusive art by manga creator Naoko Takeuchi❤️🔥 Pay close attention to the costumes they are wearing 👀✨
The Ayu × Sailor Moon special collaboration goods pre-orders
From 16:00 on Friday, December 20 ⇒ both the Team Ayu official shop and mu-mo shop.🛍️
For details, click here💁♀️
★Ayumi Hamasaki × Sailor Moon special collaboration goods
https://avex.jp/ayu/goods/detail.php?id=1002442
★Sailor Moon 30th Anniversary Project Official Website
https://Sailor Moon-official.com
@sailormoon30th_
According to the official Team Ayu shop's website, the items include a t-shirt, face towel, acrylic stand, clear poster, clear file folders, key chains, pouches, and eight capsule toys. Prices range from 800 to 6,800 yen (about US$5 to US$43). The planned delivery date for the pre-order items is mid-February, and the Sailor Moon Store Harajuku location is set to sell the items starting on January 10.
Along with the Sailor Moon collaboration, Hamasaki will host a two-day “Ayumi Hamasaki COUNTDOWN LIVE 2024-2025 ～I am ayu～” New Year's Eve concert at the Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium on December 30 and 31. Tickets are only available to the singer's fan club members. The December 31 performance will stream on the ABEMA service from 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST).
Sources: Ayumi Hamasaki's X/Twitter account, Team Ayu official shop's website