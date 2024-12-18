McDonald's Japan Teases Evangelion Collaboration

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for McDonald's Japan teased a collaboration with Evangelion on Wednesday. McDonald's Japan posted an image that reads "予告 (yokoku)," translated as "next time."

Image via x.com ©カラー／Project Eva.

Although McDonald's Japan is referencing Evangelion 's next episode/film preview with the font and text, there is no direct mention of a collaboration between the fast food chain and the anime franchise . However, the image copyright is " Khara , Inc./ Project Eva. ," implying that McDonald's Japan and Evangelion will collaborate soon.

McDonald's Japan 's post received just over 1,000 replies, nearly 30,000 reposts, and just under 90,000 likes. A cursory look at the replies shows fans joking about the potential collaboration. While there are several choice replies, X user @HAL91533843 repurposed Asuka Langley Soryu's introduction in Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance with the pun “Anta burger!” (literally “Are you a burger!”) instead of “Anta baka!” (“You're an idiot, aren't you?”)

Are you a burger?!lol

McDonald's Japan then posted another teaser with an apparent reference to the anime's 20th episode, "NERV, Tanjō" (" The Birth of NERV" or "He was aware that he was still a child.")

As of press time, neither the official websites nor socialmedi accounts for Khara and Evangelion have made announcements regarding McDonald's Japan . Likewise, McDonald's Japan 's website currently has no information regarding a collaboration with Evangelion .