McDonald's Japan Reveals Evangelion Collaboration

Eat the Big Mac Shinji.

Image via www.youtube.com ©2025McDONALD'S ©カラー／Project Eva.

The McDonald's Japan X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed its collaboration with Evangelion on December 19. The initial post by the fast food chain showcased three transformable Evangelion toys. A follow up post included a 30-second commercial featuring the toys and footage from the anime franchise with new dialog by Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Yūko Miyamura , Kotono Mitsuishi , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Fumihiko Tachiki , and Kōichi Yamadera (voices of Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami, Asuka Langley Sohryu/Shikinami, Misato Katsuragi, Ritsuko Akagi, Gendo Ikari, and Ryoji Kaji respectively).

McDonald's Eva Miracle Robot Appears



Applications for the lottery sale will begin today, December 19 (Thursday) at 2pm!



Tap the image for details.

Is this… McDonald's Eva?!



Lottery sales applications have begun!



To apply, tap the video

The commercial was also uploaded to the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel on December 19. The video is currently region locked to Japan.

The McDonald's Japan and Evangelion collaboration features three transformable robots based on the Big Mac, World Famous Fries, McShake and the Evangelion Unit-00 to 02. The Big Mac transforms into the Big Mac Unit-00, the World Famous Fries into the World Famous Fries Unit-02, and the McShake into the McShake Unit-01. The commercial makes it appear the toys are 1/1 to the menu items, however this is unconfirmed.

According to the McDonald's Japan website, Evangelion fans must enter a lottery to win the toys through the McDonald's smartphone app. The entry period is between December 12 to January 10 and costs 3,900 yen (about US$24.84). The McDonald's app further states payment can be made through the app or at a selected McDonald's location and the payment period is between January 20 to 26. McDonald's Japan is accepting one entry per customer and winners will be announced through the McDonald's app on January 16. The toys will not be sold separately.