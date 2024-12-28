McDonald's Japan Debuts 'Evangelion Unit-M" & 3 New Evangelion Burgers

Will the burgers come with an LCL drink?

Image via x.com ©2025McDONALD'S ©カラー／Project Eva.

The McDonald's Japan continues its collaboration with Evangelion by announcing three new burgers on Thursday: Zakukiri Potato & Nikuatsu Beef Koku Uma Garlic Mayo (Hash Brown & Thick Beef Patty With Rich Garlic Mayo), Mexican Cheese Chicken, and Cheese Double Teriyaki. The fast food chain also stated, “The Evangelion Burgers are born” and would be available starting on January 13.

McDonald's Japan also debuted two commercials for the Evangelion burgers. The first commercial introduces the " Evangelion Unit-M" with footage from the Evangelion Rebuild films. The highlight of the commercial is Asuka Langley Soryu saying the pun “Anta burger?” (literally “Are you a burger?”) instead of “Anta baka?” (“Are you an idiot?”). The second commercial features the shadowy members of NERV asking Gendo Ikari if he has the recipe for the Zakukiri Potato & Nikuatsu Beef Koku Uma Garlic Mayo burger.

The above commercials were subsequently uploaded to the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel along with commercials for the Mexican Cheese Chicken and Cheese Double Teriyaki burgers. The Cheese Double Teriyaki commercial features Misato Katsuragi asking Makoto Hyuga what she's looking at. The Mexican Cheese Chicken commercial features Ryoji Kaji asking a double agent about the new burger. The Evangelion Unit-M commercial is currently region locked to Japan. The other three are available worldwide.

McDonald's Japan also released standalone art of the Evangelion Unit-M on December 26. The piece features a front, profile, and back image of the Unit, as well as a profile of its head and hand holding the Zakukiri Potato & Nikuatsu Beef Koku Uma Garlic Mayo burger.

The Evangelion and McDonald's Japan collaboration was teased on December 18. McDonald's Japan announced the collaboration on December 20. The announcement showcased three transformable Evangelion toys and a 30 second commercial featuring the toys and footage from the anime franchise with new dialog by the Evangelion cast.