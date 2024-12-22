Interest
Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama to Judge This Year's Kōhaku Song Battle
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Kōhaku Song Battle) program's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the eight guest judges for the 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen on Wednesday:
🟥第75回 #NHK紅白 ◻️— NHK紅白歌合戦 (@nhk_kouhaku) December 18, 2024
ゲスト審査員が決定しました🎉
#青山剛昌#内村光良#上地結衣#河合優実#堀米雄斗#森下洋子#横浜流星#吉田恵里香
以上8名です。
審査員のプロフィール📝https://t.co/P7j7Yj1brj#紅白歌合戦 pic.twitter.com/eBPCUhL6Ha
🟥75th NHK Kōhaku◻️
The guest judges have been decided🎉
Gōshō Aoyama
Teruyoshi Uchimura
Yui Kamiji
Yūmi Kawai
Yuto Horigome
Yoko Morishita
Ryusei Yokohama
Erika Yoshida
Above are the eight judges.
Judges' Profiles📝
https://NHK.or.jp/kouhaku/topics75/topics_guest75.html?cid=khhk-khkx-khk-khhp-241218-02
The guest judges for the New Years Eve music show are manga creator Gōshō Aoyama, comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, tennis player Yui Kamiji, actors Yūmi Kawai and Ryusei Yokohama, professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome, ballet dancer Yoko Morishita, and scriptwriter Erika Yoshida (best known for Bocchi the Rock! and Tiger & Bunny, as well as The Tiger and Her Wings in live-action). The judge's profiles are available on the NHK website.
Japanese newspaper Sankei Sports reported Aoyama's role in the 75th Kōhaku on December 13. The newspaper stated they received a tip that Aoyama, Horigome, and Morishita would be among the special judges for the show. NHK made no announcements regarding guest judges for the show prior to the Sankei Sports report.
The 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen will air in Japan on December 31 from 7:20 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. (5:20 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST) :on NHK General TV, BSP4K, BS8K, NHK Radio 1, and NHK Plus. NHK announced this year's artist lineup last month.
Sources: NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen's X/Twitter account, NHK's website, Sankei Sports