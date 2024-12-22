Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama to Judge This Year's Kōhaku Song Battle

Image via x.com ©NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

The NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Kōhaku Song Battle) program's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the eight guest judges for the 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen on Wednesday:

🟥75th NHK Kōhaku◻️

The guest judges have been decided🎉



Gōshō Aoyama

Teruyoshi Uchimura

Yui Kamiji

Yūmi Kawai

Yuto Horigome

Yoko Morishita

Ryusei Yokohama

Erika Yoshida

Above are the eight judges.



Judges' Profiles📝

https:// NHK .or.jp/kouhaku/topics75/topics_guest75.html?cid=khhk-khkx-khk-khhp-241218-02

The guest judges for the New Years Eve music show are manga creator Gōshō Aoyama , comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura , tennis player Yui Kamiji, actors Yūmi Kawai and Ryusei Yokohama, professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome, ballet dancer Yoko Morishita, and scriptwriter Erika Yoshida (best known for Bocchi the Rock! and Tiger & Bunny , as well as The Tiger and Her Wings in live-action). The judge's profiles are available on the NHK website.

Image via www.nhk.or.jp Image via www.nhk.or.jp ©MASEKI GEINOSHA all rights reserved.

Image via www.nhk.or.jp Image via www.nhk.or.jp ©2024 dongyu inc. All rights reserved.

Image via www.nhk.or.jp © World Skate Japan Image via www.nhk.or.jp ©Jun Takagi

Image via www.nhk.or.jp ©マガジンハウ Image via www.nhk.or.jp

Japanese newspaper Sankei Sports reported Aoyama's role in the 75th Kōhaku on December 13. The newspaper stated they received a tip that Aoyama, Horigome, and Morishita would be among the special judges for the show. NHK made no announcements regarding guest judges for the show prior to the Sankei Sports report.

The 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen will air in Japan on December 31 from 7:20 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. (5:20 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST) :on NHK General TV, BSP4K, BS8K, NHK Radio 1, and NHK Plus . NHK announced this year's artist lineup last month.