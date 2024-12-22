×
Interest
Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama to Judge This Year's Kōhaku Song Battle

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Other guest judges include Bocchi the Rock! scriptwriter Erika Yoshida, comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, tennis player Yui Kamiji

kohaku_2024_guest_judges_01
Image via x.com
©NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

The NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Kōhaku Song Battle) program's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the eight guest judges for the 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen on Wednesday:

🟥75th NHK Kōhaku◻️
The guest judges have been decided🎉

Gōshō Aoyama
Teruyoshi Uchimura
Yui Kamiji
Yūmi Kawai
Yuto Horigome
Yoko Morishita
Ryusei Yokohama
Erika Yoshida
Above are the eight judges.

Judges' Profiles📝
https://NHK.or.jp/kouhaku/topics75/topics_guest75.html?cid=khhk-khkx-khk-khhp-241218-02

The guest judges for the New Years Eve music show are manga creator Gōshō Aoyama, comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, tennis player Yui Kamiji, actors Yūmi Kawai and Ryusei Yokohama, professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome, ballet dancer Yoko Morishita, and scriptwriter Erika Yoshida (best known for Bocchi the Rock! and Tiger & Bunny, as well as The Tiger and Her Wings in live-action). The judge's profiles are available on the NHK website.

kohaku_2024_guest_judges_02
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_03
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
©MASEKI GEINOSHA all rights reserved.
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_04
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_05
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
©2024 dongyu inc. All rights reserved.
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_06
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
© World Skate Japan
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_07
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
©Jun Takagi
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_08
Image via www.nhk.or.jp
©マガジンハウ
kohaku_2024_guest_judges_09
Image via www.nhk.or.jp

Japanese newspaper Sankei Sports reported Aoyama's role in the 75th Kōhaku on December 13. The newspaper stated they received a tip that Aoyama, Horigome, and Morishita would be among the special judges for the show. NHK made no announcements regarding guest judges for the show prior to the Sankei Sports report.

The 75th NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen will air in Japan on December 31 from 7:20 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. (5:20 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST) :on NHK General TV, BSP4K, BS8K, NHK Radio 1, and NHK Plus. NHK announced this year's artist lineup last month.

Sources: NHK Kōhaku Uta Gassen's X/Twitter account, NHK's website, Sankei Sports

