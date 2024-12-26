Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVIII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Precure, Cherry Magic! Honey Lemon Soda, Identity V, & more!
Alvin and the Chipmunks wanted planes that loops the loop and hula-hoops in 1962. But we anime and manga fans want the Christmas greetings that swoop us up!
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
Chiikawa
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Fragaria Memories
Futago Kamikita (Wonderful Precure!)
Honey Lemon Soda
Identity V
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
Wind Breaker (Part 2)
／#ウィンブレ 🎐— 公式『WIND BREAKER(ウィンドブレイカー)』 (@winbre_sakura) December 25, 2024
あの時のボイスをもう一度
＼
🎅Merry Christmas🎄
『WIND BREAKER』より
クリスマスプレゼント!!
#内田雄馬#内山昂輝#島﨑信長#中村悠一
pic.twitter.com/001XXOPlAO
Yū Toyota (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!)
#MerryChristmas 2024— 豊田悠🍒 チェリまほ14巻4/22発売 (@toyotayou) December 24, 2024
#チェリまほ #cherrymagic pic.twitter.com/k6gXR0MmXq
