Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVIII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Precure, Cherry Magic! Honey Lemon Soda, Identity V, & more!

Alvin and the Chipmunks wanted planes that loops the loop and hula-hoops in 1962. But we anime and manga fans want the Christmas greetings that swoop us up!

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

cherry_magic_christmas2024
Image via x.com
© 豊田悠／SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「チェリまほ」製作委員会

Chiikawa

chiikawa_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©nagano / chiikawa committee

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Fragaria Memories

fragaria_memories_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
著作 株式会社サンリオ ©2024 SANRIO CO.,LTD
fragaria_memories_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
著作 株式会社サンリオ ©2024 SANRIO CO.,LTD

Futago Kamikita (Wonderful Precure!)

kamikita_futago_christmas2024
Image via x.com

Honey Lemon Soda

honey_lemon_soda_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©村田真優／集英社・ハニーレモンソーダ製作委員会

Identity V

identity_v_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©2020 NetEaseInc.All Rights Reserved
identity_v_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©2020 NetEaseInc.All Rights Reserved

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

iruma-kun_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©西修（秋田書店)／NHK・NEP All rights reserved.
iruma-kun_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©西修（秋田書店)

Wind Breaker (Part 2)

wind_breaker_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©にいさとる・講談社

Yū Toyota (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!)

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIX (2024-12-27 00:00)
follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVII
