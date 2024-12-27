×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIX

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring One Piece, HYDE, Chihayafuru, Yuzuki Family's Four Sons, Medalist, Tamon’s B-Side, & more!

The final Christmas 2024 greetings are here, and it means one thing: the countdown to Christmas 2025 begins!

Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)

morishita_hiromi_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©森下裕美

HYDE

Marza Animation Planet (Sonic animation)

marza_animation_planet_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©2019 MARZA ANIMATION PLAN TNC.

Medalist

medalist_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©つるまいかだ・講談社

Fujimomo (Love, That's an Understatement)

fuji_momo_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©藤もも

One Piece

Tony Tony Chopper celebrated his birthday on December 24.

one_piece_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

Shizuki Fujisawa (The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons)

fujisawa_shizuki_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©藤沢志月

Yuki Shiwasu (Tamon’s B-Side)

Street Fighter

street_fighter_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Yuki Suetsugu (Chihayafuru)

suetsugu_yuki_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©末次由紀

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XVIII
