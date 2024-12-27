Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XIX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring One Piece, HYDE, Chihayafuru, Yuzuki Family's Four Sons, Medalist, Tamon’s B-Side, & more!
The final Christmas 2024 greetings are here, and it means one thing: the countdown to Christmas 2025 begins!
Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)
HYDE
#HYDE#MerryChristmas #メリークリスマス #メリクリ#赤鼻のトナカイ pic.twitter.com/pK8vCW4b9f— Hyde (@HydeOfficial_) December 25, 2024
Marza Animation Planet (Sonic animation)
Medalist
Fujimomo (Love, That's an Understatement)
One Piece
Tony Tony Chopper celebrated his birthday on December 24.
Shizuki Fujisawa (The Yuzuki Family’s Four Sons)
Yuki Shiwasu (Tamon’s B-Side)
#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/2ptPOJhKmc— 師走ゆき (@snow361) December 24, 2024
Street Fighter
Yuki Suetsugu (Chihayafuru)
