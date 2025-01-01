×
Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Ghibli, CLAMP, Final Fantasy, JoJo's, Shōko Nakagawa, & more!

The Year of the Dragon has come to a close, and the Year of the Snake has begun. With the new year comes greetings from across the anime and manga world:

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team (mobile game)

captain_tsubasa_dream_team_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©YTS/S ©YT/S/T/E ©KG

Please continue enjoying Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team this year, too

CLAMP

clamp_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©CLAMP

Final Fantasy series

final_fantasy_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX
final_fantasy_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
© SQUARE ENIX

Girls' Frontline

girls_frontline_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©SUNBORN
girls_frontline_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
©SUNBORN
girls_frontline_new_years2025_03
Image via x.com
©SUNBORN
girls_frontline_new_years2025_04
Image via x.com
©SUNBORN

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

jojo_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

Keiko Takemiya (Toward the Terra)

takemiya_keiko_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©竹宮恵子

Kentarō Yabuki (Black Cat, To Love-Ru)

yabuki_kentaro_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©矢吹健太郎

Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)

kyuryu_z_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©キュルZ

Nanashi (Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro)

nanashi_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ナナシ

Odekake Kozame

odekake_kozame_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

penguin_box_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ペンギンボックス

Shōko Nakagawa

nakagawa_shoko_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©中川翔子

Silent Manga Audition

smac_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©COAMIX Inc., SILENT MANGA AUDITION® is a registered trademark of COAMIX Inc., in EU and related jurisdictions.

Studio Ghibli

ghibli_new_years2025
Illustration: Hayao Miyazaki
Image via www.ghibli.jp
© 2005-2025 STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

How are you doing?

Please support us in the new year.

Studio Ghibli included a message with the image:

We would like to extend our best wishes for the New Year to everyone.
Thank you for your continued support of Studio Ghibli.
Last year began with a series of natural disasters and accidents, and was a year that began with a heavy heart. We hope that those affected by the disaster can return to their daily lives as soon as possible, and we sincerely pray that people in other areas can spend a quiet New Year without any incident this year.
To tell you a little about Studio Ghibli, the worldwide release of The Boy and the Heron is almost over, and not only have many people seen it, but we have also received many awards. In addition, we are also working on touring exhibitions and new projects, so we hope you will look forward to them. Ghibli Park's second phase area has opened safely, and all five areas originally planned have now been completed. This year, we intend to work hard to further enhance and improve our facilities and operations.
The first day of work for Studio Ghibli in 2025 is Monday, January 6. Hayao Miyazaki's 84th birthday is the day before, and it seems certain he will be celebrated by the staff at the studio on this day.
We hope you will continue to support Studio Ghibli and its films this year.

The Ghibli Museum also had a message to Studio Ghibli fans:

Thank you very much for your support of the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka last year.
We will continue to operate with all our heart in 2025.
We sincerely hope this will be a bright and healthy year for you all.

The Share House's Secret Rule

share_houses_secret_rule_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©OUMA / Suiseisha Inc. ©水龍敬

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

