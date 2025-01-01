Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Year of the Dragon has come to a close, and the Year of the Snake has begun. With the new year comes greetings from across the anime and manga world:
Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team (mobile game)
Please continue enjoying Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team this year, too
CLAMP
Final Fantasy series
Girls' Frontline
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Keiko Takemiya (Toward the Terra)
Kentarō Yabuki (Black Cat, To Love-Ru)
Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)
Nanashi (Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro)
Odekake Kozame
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
Shōko Nakagawa
Silent Manga Audition
Studio Ghibli
How are you doing?
Please support us in the new year.
Studio Ghibli included a message with the image:
We would like to extend our best wishes for the New Year to everyone.
Thank you for your continued support of Studio Ghibli.
Last year began with a series of natural disasters and accidents, and was a year that began with a heavy heart. We hope that those affected by the disaster can return to their daily lives as soon as possible, and we sincerely pray that people in other areas can spend a quiet New Year without any incident this year.
To tell you a little about Studio Ghibli, the worldwide release of The Boy and the Heron is almost over, and not only have many people seen it, but we have also received many awards. In addition, we are also working on touring exhibitions and new projects, so we hope you will look forward to them. Ghibli Park's second phase area has opened safely, and all five areas originally planned have now been completed. This year, we intend to work hard to further enhance and improve our facilities and operations.
The first day of work for Studio Ghibli in 2025 is Monday, January 6. Hayao Miyazaki's 84th birthday is the day before, and it seems certain he will be celebrated by the staff at the studio on this day.
We hope you will continue to support Studio Ghibli and its films this year.
The Ghibli Museum also had a message to Studio Ghibli fans:
Thank you very much for your support of the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka last year.
We will continue to operate with all our heart in 2025.
We sincerely hope this will be a bright and healthy year for you all.
The Share House's Secret Rule
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history