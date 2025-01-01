Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part I

We would like to extend our best wishes for the New Year to everyone.

Thank you for your continued support of Studio Ghibli .

Last year began with a series of natural disasters and accidents, and was a year that began with a heavy heart. We hope that those affected by the disaster can return to their daily lives as soon as possible, and we sincerely pray that people in other areas can spend a quiet New Year without any incident this year.

To tell you a little about Studio Ghibli , the worldwide release of The Boy and the Heron is almost over, and not only have many people seen it, but we have also received many awards. In addition, we are also working on touring exhibitions and new projects, so we hope you will look forward to them. Ghibli Park's second phase area has opened safely, and all five areas originally planned have now been completed. This year, we intend to work hard to further enhance and improve our facilities and operations.

The first day of work for Studio Ghibli in 2025 is Monday, January 6. Hayao Miyazaki 's 84th birthday is the day before, and it seems certain he will be celebrated by the staff at the studio on this day.

We hope you will continue to support Studio Ghibli and its films this year.