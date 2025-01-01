×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring LiSA, Doraemon, Blue Archive, F/GO, The irregular at magic high school, Uma Musume, Khara, & more!

When the new year comes around, Japanese people anxiously wait for their nengajō (New Year's greeting postcards) from friends, family, and associates. Often stamped with 賀状新年 (gajō shinnen or greeting in the new year) or 賀状 (gajō or greeting), the postcards are a staple of New Year's. But, with the digital age, those in the anime and manga world can send out their nengajō to all their fans. What sort of greetings do they have for 2025?

Apocalypse Hotel

apocalypse_hotel_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©アポカリプスホテル製作委員会

Happy New Year
Apocalypse Hotel
Please enjoy❤️

Blue Archive

blue_archive_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©NEXON Games & Yostar

Cells at Work! (live-action film)

cells_at_work_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©清水茜／講談社 ©原田重光・初嘉屋一生・清水茜／講談社 ©2024映画「はたらく細胞」製作委員会

Happy Cell New Year

Dall-Young Lim (art by Kim Kwang Hyun)

kim_kwang_hyun_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Kim Kwang Hyun

Please keep supporting us in the new year!

Doraemon

doraemon_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©藤子プロ・小学館　©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

Fate/Grand Order

fgo_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

Icori Ando (Butterfly Storage)

ando_icori_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©安堂維子里

Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)

shirahama_kamome_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©白浜鴎

Thank you for your support last year!

Please keep supporting us in the new year!

Khara

khara_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© khara, inc.

LiSA

Happy New Year! ㊗︎

This is LiSA's exciting activities flag for 2025.
This year's theme is patchworks👖✂︎💋
We head towards my 15th anniversary held together.

I look forward to your continued support this year.🐍

lisa_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©LiSA

Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)

miura_mitsuru_years2025
Image via x.com
©三浦みつる

Ryo Minenami (Boy's Abyss)

ryo_minemura_years2025
Image via x.com
©峯村りょう

Takara Tomy

takara_tomy_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©TOMY
takara_tomy_years2025_02
Image via x.com
©TOMY

The irregular at magic high school

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

uma_musume_years2025
Image via x.com
© Cygames, Inc.

The Uma Musume will keep running with all of your dreams and hopes in their hearts this year!
— The Uma Musume Pretty Derby development and management teams

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part I
discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

Interest homepage / archives