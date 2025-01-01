Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
When the new year comes around, Japanese people anxiously wait for their nengajō (New Year's greeting postcards) from friends, family, and associates. Often stamped with 賀状新年 (gajō shinnen or greeting in the new year) or 賀状 (gajō or greeting), the postcards are a staple of New Year's. But, with the digital age, those in the anime and manga world can send out their nengajō to all their fans. What sort of greetings do they have for 2025?
Apocalypse Hotel
Happy New Year
Apocalypse Hotel
Please enjoy❤️
Blue Archive
Cells at Work! (live-action film)
Happy Cell New Year
Dall-Young Lim (art by Kim Kwang Hyun)
Please keep supporting us in the new year!
Doraemon
Fate/Grand Order
Icori Ando (Butterfly Storage)
Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)
Thank you for your support last year!
Please keep supporting us in the new year!
Khara
LiSA
あけましておめでとうおめでとうございます㊗︎— LiSA (@LiSA_OLiVE) December 31, 2024
LiSA2025年のワクワク活動フラグです。
今年のテーマはパッチワークス👖✂︎💋
繋ぎ合わせて15周年へむかいます。
本年もよろしくお願いします🐍
#LiSA2025PW pic.twitter.com/E8Xl5nKnlL
Happy New Year! ㊗︎
This is LiSA's exciting activities flag for 2025.
This year's theme is patchworks👖✂︎💋
We head towards my 15th anniversary held together.
I look forward to your continued support this year.🐍
あけましておめでとうございますっ🎍㊗️— LiSA (@LiSA_OLiVE) December 31, 2024
今年もよろしくお願いしますっ🐍
新年一発目、 #CDTVライブライブ さまで #LiSA_QUEEN をお届けしましたっ♥️👸💚📺一緒にあけおめしてくれたみなさんありがとうございましたっ！！今年もよろしくお願いしますっ✿… pic.twitter.com/7tl0T9Pf2e
Mitsuru Miura (The Kabocha Wine)
Ryo Minenami (Boy's Abyss)
Takara Tomy
The irregular at magic high school
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
The Uma Musume will keep running with all of your dreams and hopes in their hearts this year!
— The Uma Musume Pretty Derby development and management teams
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
