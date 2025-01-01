Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As the new year rises, Buddhist temples around Japan engage in joya no kane (midnight bell ringing). People believe ringing the temple bells 108 times rids the world of Earthly desires. Earthly or not, those desires persist with our want to see New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world:
Aki Hamaji (Bocchi the Rock!)
Fate/Grand Orderにて概念礼装『明けの光暈』アルトリア・アヴァロンのイラストを担当させていただきました！！— はまじあき🎸ぼざろ7巻発売中📚 (@hamazi__) December 31, 2024
お正月礼装描かせて頂けるなんて本当夢のようです….😭
ぜひぜひゲットしてください！！！！🎍 🌅 ㊗✨ pic.twitter.com/bDXqVMP7sB
I was in charge of the Artoria Avalon illustration for Fate/Grand Order's Craft Essence Halo of the Dawn!!
It's like a dream come true to be able to draw New Year's attire….😭
Be sure to get your hands on one!🎍 🌅 ㊗✨
Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, DEAD ROCK)
Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (Boys Be…)
Ken Akamatsu (Negima, Love Hina, UQ Holder!)
Kuzushiro (Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san)
2025
Happy New Year!
Thanks to everyone's support, I was able to complete the race that was last year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Orange (BEASTARS CG animation studio)
Oshi no Ko
Pokémon Center
Ran Kuze (Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms)
Sega
Shindo L (adult manga author)
明けましておめでとうございます— 新堂エル (@Shindo_L) December 31, 2024
今年も宜しくお願いします
Happy New Year.
I look forward to your continued support this year.
Yōichi Takahashi (Captain Tsubasa)
Yūsuke Nomura (Blue Lock)
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎍— ノ村優介 Yusuke Nomura (@nomnii) December 31, 2024
今年もブルーロックをよろしくお願いいたします！！ pic.twitter.com/kO8tB1PpTA
🎍Happy New Year🎍
I hope for your continued support of Blue Lock this year!
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!