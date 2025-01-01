×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring CAPCOM, Fruits Basket, Lycoris Recoil, STARMYU, & more!

The last meal of the year in Japan is often the toshikoshi soba noodles. Meant to signify the changing of the year, Japanese people enjoy a bowl as the new year rolls in. So, let's enjoy some toshikoshi soba while enjoying some New Year's greetings:

Akira Amano (Reborn!, ēlDLIVE, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective)

amano_akira_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©天野明

Akira Sugito (Tokyo Fears Rhapsody)

sugito_akira_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©杉戸アキラ

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

CAPCOM

✨Thank you for your support in 2024✨

We hope for your continued support next year!
Happy New Year🎍

capcom_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©САРСОМ

Crash Fever

crash_fever_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© WonderPlanet Inc.

Fruits Basket

🎍Happy New Year🎍

2025 is the year of the snake🐍

It's Aya's year✨

I hope 2025 will be a wonderful year for everyone…🌠

Gen Hoshino

HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Happy New Year🐍

This year has been packed with album releases and tours!
I hope we all have a wonderful time together.
I look forward to your continued support of me, Hoshino Gen, in 2025!

Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium

girls_fronline_2_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©Sunborn Information Technology Co., Ltd. ©HAOPLAY Limited All rights reserved.

Gunma-chan

gunma-chan_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© 群馬県 All Rights Reserved.

Check your fortune and luck for 2025 ~ 🐴

Ryoichi Ito (Monster Maulers manga creator)

Happy New Year🌅

The first sunrise of the year is seen from Ise Province, over the sacred Mount Asakuma. May this year be a fruitful one for you all.🎍

sayonara ponytail

sayonara_ponytail_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©さよならポニーテール

STARMYU

☆Happy New Year☆
Happy New Year♪

Sweets & Café Lyco Reco (Lycoris Recoil café)

cafe_lyco_reco_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©SL/A, A, B

The Darwin Incident

darwin_incident_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©うめざわしゅん・講談社／「ダーウィン事変」製作委員会

Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray

uma_musume_cinderella_gray_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©久住太陽・杉浦理史＆Pita・伊藤隼之介／ 集英社・ウマ娘 シンデレラグレイ製作委員会 ©Cygames, Inc.

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

