Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The last meal of the year in Japan is often the toshikoshi soba noodles. Meant to signify the changing of the year, Japanese people enjoy a bowl as the new year rolls in. So, let's enjoy some toshikoshi soba while enjoying some New Year's greetings:
Akira Amano (Reborn!, ēlDLIVE, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective)
Akira Sugito (Tokyo Fears Rhapsody)
Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective
CAPCOM
✨2024年もありがとうございました✨— カプコン グッズ公式(カプっず) (@Capcom_goods) December 31, 2024
来年もどうぞよろしくお願いいたします！
良いお年をお迎えください🎍#カプっず
✨Thank you for your support in 2024✨
We hope for your continued support next year!
Happy New Year🎍
Crash Fever
Fruits Basket
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎍— アニメ「フルーツバスケット」公式 (@fruba_PR) December 31, 2024
2025年は巳年🐍
あーやの年ですね✨
皆様にとって
2025年が素敵な一年となりますように…🌠#草摩綾女#櫻井孝宏#フルバ#フルーツバスケット#HappyNewYear#新年#2025年 pic.twitter.com/dp62gPMVo0
🎍Happy New Year🎍
2025 is the year of the snake🐍
It's Aya's year✨
I hope 2025 will be a wonderful year for everyone…🌠
Gen Hoshino
HAPPY NEW YEAR!— 星野源 Gen Hoshino (@gen_senden) December 31, 2024
あけましておめでとうございます🐍
今年はアルバムリリース＆ツアーと盛り沢山の1年！
たくさん皆さんと一緒に素敵な時間を過ごせますように。
2025年も星野源をよろしくお願いいたします！#星野源 #2025年 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/kG21cEa2c6
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Happy New Year🐍
This year has been packed with album releases and tours!
I hope we all have a wonderful time together.
I look forward to your continued support of me, Hoshino Gen, in 2025!
Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium
Gunma-chan
2025年の運勢を占ってみてね〜🐴#ぐんまちゃん #群馬 pic.twitter.com/Hf4O6EB68U— ぐんまちゃん (@gunma_gunmachan) January 1, 2025
Check your fortune and luck for 2025 ~ 🐴
Ryoichi Ito (Monster Maulers manga creator)
新年あけましておめでとうございます🌅— 伊藤霊一／Ryou (@Ryou_I_01) January 1, 2025
伊勢の国から、霊験あらたかな朝熊山越しの、初日の出です。皆さんにとって、実り多き１年でありますように🎍 #2025newyear #2025年 #初日の出 pic.twitter.com/mqDIAAuRE0
Happy New Year🌅
The first sunrise of the year is seen from Ise Province, over the sacred Mount Asakuma. May this year be a fruitful one for you all.🎍
sayonara ponytail
STARMYU
☆Happy New Year☆— TVアニメ「スタミュ」公式 (@hstar_mu) December 31, 2024
あけましておめでとうございます♪#2025年 #謹賀新年 pic.twitter.com/tJ7F70WVr4
☆Happy New Year☆
Happy New Year♪
Sweets & Café Lyco Reco (Lycoris Recoil café)
The Darwin Incident
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!