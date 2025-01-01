Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part V
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
During the new year, families around Japan enjoy all sorts of games from the badminton-like hanetsuki paddle game and kite-flying to a pin-the-tail-type game called fukuwarai, board games, and karuta cards. See if you can spot some of them in the New Year's greetings below:
Bocchi the Rock!
*◇*◆*◇*◆*◇*◆*◇*— アニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」公式 (@BTR_anime) December 31, 2024
𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
*◇*◆*◇*◆*◇*◆*◇*
本年も「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」を
ありがとうございました💫
2025年も本作ならびに結束バンドを
引き続き応援宜しくお願い致します🎸🥁#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく #結束バンド pic.twitter.com/4i9Y6b2DXs
*◇*◆*◇◆*◇*◆*◇*
𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
*◇*◆*◇◆*◇*◆*◇*
Thank you for supporting Bocchi the Rock! this year💫
Please continue to support this work and Kessoku Band in 2025🎸🥁
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again
Dr. Stone
＼\ おはよう2025年 /／— アニメ『Dr.STONE』公式 ファイナルシーズン2025年1月9日(木)より分割3クールで放送！ (@STONE_anime_off) January 1, 2025
🌅Good Morning New Year!🎍
ストーンワールドからあけましておめでとうございます！
今年は最終シーズン分割3クールがついに放送開始！🚀🌕
2025年も『Dr.STONE』を
どうぞよろしくおねが"石"ます!!🪨⚒️#DrSTONE pic.twitter.com/FV8GfcBYWy
＼\ Good morning 2025 /／
🌅Good Morning New Year!🎍
Happy New Year from Stone World!
This year, the final season will finally begin airing in three parts!🚀🌕
We hope you will continue to support Dr. Stone in 2025!🪨⚒️
Fire Force
Gokurakugai
Hell's Paradise
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) January 1, 2025
昨年も沢山の応援を
ありがとうございました！
TVアニメ『地獄楽』第二期は
2026年1月放送✨
引き続き #地獄楽 をよろしくお願いいたします！#地獄楽 #地獄楽アニメ
#jigokuraku #HellsParadise pic.twitter.com/NJwus4sOlV
🎍Happy New Year🎍
Thank you so much for all your support last year!
The second season of Hell's Paradise starts in January 2026✨
We appreciate your continued support of Hell's Paradise!
Hideo Kojima
Happy New Year! 🎍 As we step into the Year of the Snake in 2025, I look forward to your continued support. This year will be a pivotal one, with the release of DS2 on the horizon. Production for OD is also expected to ramp up after the strike, with filming and scanning in full… pic.twitter.com/2JtDBAhrUV— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 31, 2024
Love Live!
My Happy Marriage
My Hero Academia
New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT
Phantom Busters
Pokémon
Street Fighter
Zombie Land Saga
