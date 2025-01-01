×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part V

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Bocchi the Rock!, Pokémon, MHA, Godzilla, My Happy Marriage, Dr. Stone, Love Live!, Hideo Kojima, Panty & Stocking, & more!

During the new year, families around Japan enjoy all sorts of games from the badminton-like hanetsuki paddle game and kite-flying to a pin-the-tail-type game called fukuwarai, board games, and karuta cards. See if you can spot some of them in the New Year's greetings below:

Bocchi the Rock!

*◇*◆*◇◆*◇*◆*◇*
𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰
*◇*◆*◇◆*◇*◆*◇*

Thank you for supporting Bocchi the Rock! this year💫

Please continue to support this work and Kessoku Band in 2025🎸🥁

bocchi_the_rock_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again

chibi_godzilla_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©TOHO CO., LTD.
chibi_godzilla_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
©TOHO CO., LTD.

Dr. Stone

＼\ Good morning 2025 /／
🌅Good Morning New Year!🎍

Happy New Year from Stone World!
This year, the final season will finally begin airing in three parts!🚀🌕

We hope you will continue to support Dr. Stone in 2025!🪨⚒️

Fire Force

fire_force_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©大久保篤・講談社／特殊消防隊動画広報第参課
fire_force_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
© ◎大久保篤•講談社/特殊消防隊動画広報課 @TENDA Games Co., LTD. @extra mile Ino.

Gokurakugai

gokurakugai_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©佐乃夕斗／集英社

Hell's Paradise

🎍Happy New Year🎍

Thank you so much for all your support last year!

The second season of Hell's Paradise starts in January 2026✨

We appreciate your continued support of Hell's Paradise!

Hideo Kojima

Love Live!

love_live_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©2013 プロジェクトラブライブ！ ©2017 プロジェクトラブライブ！サンシャイン！！ ©2022 プロジェクトラブライブ！虹ヶ咲学園スクールアイドル同好会 ©プロジェクトラブライブ！にじよん あにめーしょん2 ©2024 プロジェクトラブライブ！スーパースター！！ ©プロジェクトラブライブ！スクールアイドルミュージカル ©プロジェクトラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ

My Happy Marriage

my_happy_marriage_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂／KADOKAWA／「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

My Hero Academia

mha_new_years2025
Image via x.com
© 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT

new_panty_and_stocking_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©TRIGGER 今石洋之／NPSG製作委員会

Phantom Busters

phantom_busters_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ネオショコ／集英社

Pokémon

pokemon_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.
pokemon_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Street Fighter

street_fighter_new_years2025_01
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM
street_fighter_new_years2025_02
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Zombie Land Saga

zombie_land_zaga_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ゾンビランドサガ リベンジ製作委員会

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part IV
discuss this in the forum (18 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives