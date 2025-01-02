Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It may be the year of the snake, but not any snake will do. Traditionally, it must be a lucky white snake, and not the 1980s band of the same name. So, let's roll into the new year with white snake greetings from around the anime and manga world.
Bocchi the Rock! (stage show)
CloverWorks
Jun'ichi Inoue (A Chinese Wife and an Otaku Husband manga, tabletop role-playing game designer)
Kyousuke Motomi (Queen's Quality)
Mayumi Kato (Yaseppochi to Futoccho, Iidabashi no Futabachan, GLASSLIP)
Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)
Naoya Matsumoto (Kaiju No. 8)
Natsume's Book of Friends
Thank you for your warm support last year!
I hope you will continue to show your love this year too!
One-Punch Man
Tezuka Productions
🎍新年あけましておめでとうございます🎍— 手塚プロダクション／手塚治虫【公式】 (@TEZUKA_goods) December 31, 2024
2025年も手塚作品をよろしくお願いいたします pic.twitter.com/9meaTM8Sfg
🎍Happy New Year🎍
We look forward to your continued support of Tezuka's works in 2025.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden
The Rising of The Shield Hero
◥◣🛡️HAPPY NEW YEAR 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣🛡️◢◤— TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』@Season 4 制作決定！ (@shieldheroanime) December 31, 2024
新年明けましておめでとうございます🎍
2025年もTVアニメ『#盾の勇者の成り上がり』の応援を
よろしくお願いいたします！
Season 4 の続報もお楽しみに🛡️#shieldhero#HappyNewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/iisIOETjmp
◥◣🛡️HAPPY NEW YEAR 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣🛡️◢◤
Happy New Year🎍
We appreciate your continued support for The Rising Shield Hero in 2025!
Stay tuned for more news on Season 4🛡️
TMS
🌅新年あけましておめでとうございます🐍— トムス・エンタテインメント【公式/アニメ制作60周年】 (@TMSent_jp) December 31, 2024
新年の飲みすぎ・食べすぎ…
そして、ルパンのような思わぬガブリ💥には気をつけて、皆様のご健康とご多幸を心よりお祈り申し上げます✨#TMSアニメ で
世界をもっと元気に、カラフルに🌈
2025年もよろしくお願いします！#ルパン三世 #TMS60周年 pic.twitter.com/sYoXJsNqJ1
🌅Happy New Year🐍
Please be careful of drinking and eating too much in the New Year…
And of unexpected bites like Lupin.💥 And we wish you all good health and happiness✨
Make the world a more cheerful and colorful place with TMS anime🌈
We look forward to your continued support in 2025!
Yūki Yaku (Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki)
あけおめ ことよろ そして pic.twitter.com/pEWxA2WW3K— 屋久ユウキ (@Yaku_yuki) December 31, 2024
Happy New Year, wish you the best this year, and —
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!