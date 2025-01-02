×
Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Kaiju No. 8, Natsume's, One-Punch Man, Yona of the Dawn, CloverWorks, Tezuka Pro, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, & more!

It may be the year of the snake, but not any snake will do. Traditionally, it must be a lucky white snake, and not the 1980s band of the same name. So, let's roll into the new year with white snake greetings from around the anime and manga world.

Bocchi the Rock! (stage show)

bocchi_the_rock_stage_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス ©LIVE STAGE「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」製作委員会

CloverWorks

clover_works_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©松井優在／集英社・逃げ上手の若君作委員会 ©Yana Toboso/SQUARE ENIX,Project Black Butler ©はまじあさ／芳文社・アニブレックス ©2024 FURERU PROJECT ©2024「トラペジウム」製作委員会 ©にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project

Jun'ichi Inoue (A Chinese Wife and an Otaku Husband manga, tabletop role-playing game designer)

inoue_junichi_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©井上純一

Kyousuke Motomi (Queen's Quality)

motomi_kyousuke_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©最富キョウスケ

Mayumi Kato (Yaseppochi to Futoccho, Iidabashi no Futabachan, GLASSLIP)

kato_mayumi_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©加藤マユミ

Mizuho Kusanagi (Yona of the Dawn)

kusanagi_mizuho_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©加藤マユミ

Naoya Matsumoto (Kaiju No. 8)

matsumoto_naoya_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©松本直也

Natsume's Book of Friends

natume_yujincho_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©緑川ゆき・白泉社

Thank you for your warm support last year!
I hope you will continue to show your love this year too!

One-Punch Man

one_punch_man_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

Tezuka Productions

🎍Happy New Year🎍

We look forward to your continued support of Tezuka's works in 2025.

tezuka_productions_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

reincarnated_slime_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden

eminence_in_shadow_new_years2025
Image via x.com
©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊 シャドウガーデン ©マスターオブガーデン製作委員会

The Rising of The Shield Hero

◥◣🛡️HAPPY NEW YEAR 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣🛡️◢◤

Happy New Year🎍

We appreciate your continued support for The Rising Shield Hero in 2025!

Stay tuned for more news on Season 4🛡️

TMS

🌅Happy New Year🐍

Please be careful of drinking and eating too much in the New Year…
And of unexpected bites like Lupin.💥 And we wish you all good health and happiness✨

Make the world a more cheerful and colorful place with TMS anime🌈

We look forward to your continued support in 2025!

Yūki Yaku (Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki)

Happy New Year, wish you the best this year, and —

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

