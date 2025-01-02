×
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Jujutsu Kaisen, Alya, Mushoku Tensei, Dangers in My Heart, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Quintessential Quintuplets, Studio Trigger, ufotable, Yuki Kajiura, & more!

Hatsumode, or the first trip to a Shinto shrine in the new year, is a tradition in Japan. People flock to their local shrine to pay their respects to the gods, pull some omikuji fortune slips, write their wishes on an ema prayer tablet, and bring old items to be purified. So, what sort of wishes and fortunes did our favorite anime and manga characters make for 2025?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Atsuko (angela member)

Chiaki Ishikawa (See-Saw member)

Hiroaki Yura (musican)

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
　　　　Happy new year!
╰━━━━━━━ v ━━━━━━━╯

Happy New Year illustration now available🎍

And to celebrate the new year, we have gifted all players 3,000 Kaiju!

▼Available until
23:59 on Friday, January 31

We hope for your continued support of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade this year!

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Norio Sakurai (The Dangers in My Heart)

Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend)

Aa (Savage Genius member)

Thank you very much for your support in 2024.
When I thought about everyone a lot, I was instantly overwhelmed with love.
A lot. Really, a lot.
I would like to send a letter to each and every one of you as Santa Claus.
I love you.
Have a happy new year✨

Studio Trigger

The Dangers in My Heart

✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸

Happy New Year!!!

🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨

With the production of a movie version has announced, we look forward to your continued support of Bokuyaba this year🙌⛩

May 2025 be a wonderful year for everyone!!!!!🎶

The Quintessential Quintuplets

Please support us in our 6th year!!!!!
The Quintessential Quintuplets*

ufotable

Yuki Kajiura

Good morning. Have a great 2025... ヽ(´∀｀)ﾉ.+ﾟ*｡:ﾟ+

Yuriko Kaida

Happy New Year!
I hope for your continued support this year.
This year's first Hana-chan.😸 Her paws are cute.

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

