Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Hatsumode, or the first trip to a Shinto shrine in the new year, is a tradition in Japan. People flock to their local shrine to pay their respects to the gods, pull some omikuji fortune slips, write their wishes on an ema prayer tablet, and bring old items to be purified. So, what sort of wishes and fortunes did our favorite anime and manga characters make for 2025?
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Atsuko (angela member)
Chiaki Ishikawa (See-Saw member)
Hiroaki Yura (musican)
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮— 『呪術廻戦 ファントムパレード（ファンパレ） 』公式 (@jujutsuphanpara) December 31, 2024
あけましておめでとうございます！
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
謹賀新年イラストを公開いたします🎍
また、新たな1年を祝して、
プレイヤーの皆様に「廻珠×3,000」をプレゼントいたしました！
▼受け取り期間
〜1/31(金) 23:59まで… pic.twitter.com/zw7l6qXgie
╭━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━╮
Happy new year!
╰━━━━━━━ v ━━━━━━━╯
Happy New Year illustration now available🎍
And to celebrate the new year, we have gifted all players 3,000 Kaiju!
▼Available until
23:59 on Friday, January 31
We hope for your continued support of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade this year!
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
新年あけましておめでとうございます!— 『無職転生Ⅱ ～異世界行ったら本気だす～』TVアニメ公式 (@mushokutensei_A) December 31, 2024
『#無職転生 ～異世界行ったら本気だす～』
今年もどうぞよろしくお願い申し上げます。#HappyNewYear!#MushokuTensei : Jobless reincarnation"
please support this year too. pic.twitter.com/fTIai0Jg6S
Norio Sakurai (The Dangers in My Heart)
Reiji Miyajima (Rent-A-Girlfriend)
Aa (Savage Genius member)
2024年大変おせわになりました。— savage genius❤️🔥12/28東淀川お遊戯総会🫖1/5新春ライブMeAtiA+R (@aa_sg) December 31, 2024
みんなのことめっちゃ考えてたら、めっちゃ愛しさ爆裂炸裂しました。めっちゃ。それはもう、めっちゃ。
ひとりひとりにお手紙をサンタクロースしたいです。
愛してるよ。
良いお年をお迎えください✨ pic.twitter.com/f2ddlehVda
Thank you very much for your support in 2024.
When I thought about everyone a lot, I was instantly overwhelmed with love.
A lot. Really, a lot.
I would like to send a letter to each and every one of you as Santa Claus.
I love you.
Have a happy new year✨
Studio Trigger
The Dangers in My Heart
✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸— 「僕の心のヤバイやつ」TVアニメ公式＠劇場版制作決定!! (@bokuyaba_anime) December 31, 2024
新年あけまして
おめでとうございます!!!
🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨
劇場版の制作が決定している、#僕ヤバ を今年もどうぞ
よろしくお願いします🙌⛩
2025年が皆様にとって
素敵な1年になりますように!!!!!🎶 pic.twitter.com/eM9EQ4r3a0
✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸
Happy New Year!!!
🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨🎍🌸✨
With the production of a movie version has announced, we look forward to your continued support of Bokuyaba this year🙌⛩
May 2025 be a wonderful year for everyone!!!!!🎶
The Quintessential Quintuplets
Please support us in our 6th year!!!!!
The Quintessential Quintuplets*
ufotable
新年あけましておめでとうございます。— ufotable (@ufotable) December 31, 2024
今年も皆様にとって素敵な一年となりますように。
-----------------------------------------------------------
Happy New Year!
I wish you all a wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/xuUk0CmoBN
Yuki Kajiura
おはようございます。よき2025を……ヽ(´∀｀)ﾉ.+ﾟ*｡:ﾟ+ pic.twitter.com/E2kPt19OJO— 梶浦由記 Yuki Kajiura (@Fion0806) December 31, 2024
Good morning. Have a great 2025... ヽ(´∀｀)ﾉ.+ﾟ*｡:ﾟ+
Yuriko Kaida
あけましておめでとうございます— 貝田 由里子 (@yurikokaida) December 31, 2024
今年もどうぞ宜しくお願い致します
今年初のはなちゃん😸肉球かわゆす pic.twitter.com/edr2YgKihT
Happy New Year!
I hope for your continued support this year.
This year's first Hana-chan.😸 Her paws are cute.
