Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VIII
Japanese New Year's is a time to spend with family, sit at heated kotatsu tables, enjoy satsuma mandarins, and lounge about all day while enjoying New Year's greetings. So, get comfortable in kotatsus and enjoy some New Year's Greetings from around the anime and manga world.
Aira Yūki
2025年もよろしくお願いします！— 結城アイラ(ASUKA) (@airayuuki) January 1, 2025
あなたにとって幸せな一年となりますように pic.twitter.com/FcJOJh4wSu
I look forward to your continued support in 2025!
Wishing you a happy year.
Bleach
Boruto
Dynamic Production (Gō Nagai)
Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)
Ghost in the Shell
Hiroko Moriguchi
アメブロ投稿‼️— 森口博子 (@hiloko_m) January 1, 2025
『迎春』
あけまして
おめでとうござます🎄
今年はデビュー40周年イヤー‼️
みなさんに幸せがたくさん
訪れますように✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
2025年も
よろしくお願い致します#Ameba20周年 #ありのままがここにある #森口博子#新年
https://t.co/kWR7IbTW69
Ameblo post‼️
Welcome the New Year
Happy New Year🎄
This year marks the 40th anniversary of my debut‼️
I wish you all lots of happiness✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
I hope for your continued support in 2025
Kanichi Kurita
明けましておめでとうございます☀ルパン三世元旦 pic.twitter.com/w4jhVo3HVi— 栗田貫一 (@kurikan0303) January 1, 2025
Happy New Year's☀Lupin the Third New Year's Day
Kyoto Animation (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, CITY The Animation)
Pac-Man
Paru Itagaki (BEASTARS, Ushimitsu Gao, SANDA)
Tomoki Izumi (Mieruko-chan)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game
Yui Ogura
2025年ですね✨🐍✨— 小倉 唯 (@yui_ogura_815) January 1, 2025
本年も、よろしくお願いします♡🍊 pic.twitter.com/3Ogf30fh9t
It's 2025✨🐍✨
I hope for your continued support this year.♡🍊
