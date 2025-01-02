×
Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VIII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Bleach, Eiichiro Oda, Ghost in the Shell, Kyoto Animation, Paru Itagaki, and more!

Japanese New Year's is a time to spend with family, sit at heated kotatsu tables, enjoy satsuma mandarins, and lounge about all day while enjoying New Year's greetings. So, get comfortable in kotatsus and enjoy some New Year's Greetings from around the anime and manga world.

Aira Yūki

I look forward to your continued support in 2025!
Wishing you a happy year.

Bleach

bleach_new_years2025
Image via Bleach anime's X/Twitter account
©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

Boruto

boruto_new_years2025
Image via Naruto/Boruto anime's X/Twitter account
©岸本斉史スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Dynamic Production (Gō Nagai)

dynamic_production_new_years2025
Image via Dynamic Production's X/Twitter account
©2025 Go Nagai/Dynamic Production

Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)

oda_eiichiro_new_years2025
Image via Eiichiro Oda's X/Twitter account
©尾田栄一郎

Ghost in the Shell

ghost_in_the_shell_new_years2025
Image via Ghost in the Shell series' X/Twitter account
©士郎正宗／講談社

Hiroko Moriguchi

Ameblo post‼️
Welcome the New Year

Happy New Year🎄

This year marks the 40th anniversary of my debut‼️

I wish you all lots of happiness✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

I hope for your continued support in 2025🩷

Kanichi Kurita

Happy New Year's☀Lupin the Third New Year's Day

Kyoto Animation (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, CITY The Animation)

kyoto_animation_new_years2025
Image via Kyoto Animation's X/Twitter account
©クール教信者・双葉社／ドラゴン生活向上委員会 ©あらゐけいいち・講談社／CITY THE ANIMATION 製作委員会

Pac-Man

pac-man_new_years2025
Image via Pac-Man franchise's X/Twitter account
PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Paru Itagaki (BEASTARS, Ushimitsu Gao, SANDA)

itagaki_paru_new_years2025
Image via Paru Itagaki's X/Twitter account
©板垣巴留

Tomoki Izumi (Mieruko-chan)

izumi_tomoki_new_years2025
Image via Tomoko Izumi's X/Twitter account
©泉朝樹

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

iruma-kun_new_years2025
Image via Welcome to Demon Schoo, Iruma-kun series' X/Twitter account
©西修（秋田書店)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game

yu-gi-oh_tcg_new_years2025
Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game's X/Twitter account
スタジオ・ダイス／英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI © Konami Digital Entertainment

Yui Ogura

It's 2025✨🐍✨

I hope for your continued support this year.♡🍊

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part VII
