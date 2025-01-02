Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part IX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
New Year's in Japan wouldn't be complete without the osechi meal. The different dishes in this auspicious meal represent different forms of luck. Luckily, we can enjoy our osechi meal with New Year's greetings from across the anime and manga world:
ATASHIn'CHI
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land
Bono Bono
Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
２０２５年もよろしくね。 pic.twitter.com/iYXHhwmpA8— シナモン【公式】 (@cinnamon_sanrio) January 1, 2025
Best wishes for 2025.
Final Fantasy XVI
◤◤◤ 謹賀新年 ◢◢◢— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@FF16_JP) January 1, 2025
あけましておめでとうございます！
昨年はたくさんの応援をありがとうございました。
2025年も #FF16 をどうぞよろしくお願いいたします🔥 pic.twitter.com/yI7mGohkNj
◤◤◤ Happy New Year ◢◢◢
Happy new year!
Thank you so much for all your support last year.
We look forward to your continued support of FF16 in 2025🔥
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Hime Kugatsu (Monster Maker)
Hirotoshi Sano (Mobile Fighter G Gundam animator)
㊗️２０２５年— 佐野浩敏 (@ihORno0uhBmO179) December 31, 2024
明けましておめでとうございます
本年も宜しくお願い致します㊗️🥸 pic.twitter.com/jr3l6BZpOu
㊗️Happy New Year 2025.
I hope for your continued support this year.㊗️🥸
L'Arc-en-Ciel
🎍謹賀新年🎍— L'Arc-en-Ciel (@LArc_official) December 31, 2024
2025年 元旦🐍
L'Arc-en-Cielより、新年のご挨拶申し上げます
讀賣新聞(全国版)朝刊をぜひご覧ください🗞️#ラルク発見 #LArcenCiel #ラルク #YOUGOTTARUN#東京ドーム#hyde誕生祭 #ハイ誕祭2025 pic.twitter.com/zKsDlf4HfV
🎍Happy New Year🎍
New Year's Day 2025🐍
New Year's greetings from L'Arc-en-Ciel.
Please take a look at the morning edition of The Yomiuri Shimbun (national edition)🗞️
Masami Ōbari (Brave Bang Bravern!)
改めまして、新年明けましておめでとうございます🌅— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) January 1, 2025
かんブレくん、白蛇モードにチェンジしてもらいました🤖🤙✨🐍
#巳年 #謹賀新年 #2025年 pic.twitter.com/AEjrK8XXmK
Once again, Happy New Year🌅
Kanbure-kun has changed into White Snake mode🤖🤙✨🐍
mogmo
Osamu Nishi (Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun)
Palworld
Rica Matsumoto
Happy New Year
Thanks to all of everyone, I have reached my 40th anniversary.
I will continue to work hard this year.
I hope for your continued support.
Rika Matsumoto
New Year's Day, Reiwa 7
yozuca*
2025年— yozuca*_2/22M.A.R.Y. 4 TUNES LIVE (@yozuca_astrsk) December 31, 2024
あけましておめでとうございます！
本年も、応援して下さる皆さまに喜んで頂けるよう頑張ります( *´꒳'*)
どうぞ宜しくお願い致します♡
yozuca* pic.twitter.com/LDaREnIodn
Happy New Year 2025!
I will do my best to make everyone who supports me happy this year, too ( * ´꒳' *)
Thank you very much for your support♡
yozuca*
