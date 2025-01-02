×
Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part IX

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring FF16, Frieren, L'Arc-en-Ciel, Palworld, Atelier Yumia,, Cinnamoroll, Rica Matsumoto, & more!

New Year's in Japan wouldn't be complete without the osechi meal. The different dishes in this auspicious meal represent different forms of luck. Luckily, we can enjoy our osechi meal with New Year's greetings from across the anime and manga world:

ATASHIn'CHI

atashinchi_new_years2025
Image via ATASHIn'CHI series' X/Twitter account
©︎けらえいこ/シンエイ

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

atelier_new_years2025
Image via Atelier series' X/Twitter account
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

Bono Bono

bono_bono_new_years2025
Image via Bono Bono franchise's X/Twitter account
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

Best wishes for 2025.

Final Fantasy XVI

◤◤◤ Happy New Year ◢◢◢

Happy new year!
Thank you so much for all your support last year.

We look forward to your continued support of FF16 in 2025🔥

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

frieren_new_years2025
Image via Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's X/Twitter account
©山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

Hime Kugatsu (Monster Maker)

kugatsu_hime_new_years2025
Image via Hime Kugatsu series' X/Twitter account
©九月姫

Hirotoshi Sano (Mobile Fighter G Gundam animator)

㊗️Happy New Year 2025.
I hope for your continued support this year.㊗️🥸

L'Arc-en-Ciel

🎍Happy New Year🎍
New Year's Day 2025🐍

New Year's greetings from L'Arc-en-Ciel.
Please take a look at the morning edition of The Yomiuri Shimbun (national edition)🗞️

Masami Ōbari (Brave Bang Bravern!)

Once again, Happy New Year🌅

Kanbure-kun has changed into White Snake mode🤖🤙✨🐍

mogmo

mogmo_new_years2025
Image via mogmo's X/Twitter account
©モグモ

Osamu Nishi (Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun)

nishi_osamu_new_years2025
Image via Osamu Nishi's X/Twitter account
©西修

Palworld

plaworld_new_years2025
Image via Palworld game's X/Twitter account
©Pocektpair,Inc.

Rica Matsumoto

matsumoto_rica_new_years2025
Image via Rica Matsumoto's X/Twitter account
©松本梨香

Happy New Year
Thanks to all of everyone, I have reached my 40th anniversary.
I will continue to work hard this year.
I hope for your continued support.

Rika Matsumoto
New Year's Day, Reiwa 7

yozuca*

Happy New Year 2025!

I will do my best to make everyone who supports me happy this year, too ( * ´꒳' *)

Thank you very much for your support♡

yozuca*

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

