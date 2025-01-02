×
Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part X

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Precure, A Sign of Affection, Pui Pui Molcar, Ali Project, Square Enix, Kodansha, & more!

Shopping is a staple of the Japanese New Year's festivities, and one of the sought-after items is the fukubukuro lucky bag. Often sealed, the bags are stuffed with some desired items and some... not so much, but that's the fun of it. What better way to increase luck before the first shopping spree than enjoying some New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world?

Aki Misato

2025🐍
I hope forward to your support☺️

Ali Project

🐜Happy New Year

Coji-Coji

coji-coji_new_years2025
Image via Coji-Coji series' X/Twitter account
©M.S ©S.P

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu_new_years2025_01
Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series' X/Twitter account
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable
kimetsu_new_years2025_02
Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series' X/Twitter account
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Futago Kamikita (Wonderful Precure!)

kamikita_futago_new_years2025
Image via Futago Kamikita's X/Twitter account
©ABC-A・東映アニメーション ©上北ふたご

HYDE

hyde_new_years2025
Image via Hyde's X/Twitter account
©Hyde

Kodansha

Happy New Year!

May this year be filled with fun stories.
Kodansha will continue to bring you heartwarming stories in 2025.

Make a Girl

make_a_girl_new_years2025
Image via Make a Girl series' X/Twitter account
©安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

Medalist

medalist_new_years2025
Image via Medalist series' X/Twitter account
©つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Natsuki Hanae

hanae_natsuki_new_years2025
Image via Natsuki Hanae's X/Twitter account
©花江夏樹

Happy New Year
May good things happen to you

Pui Pui Molcar

pui_pui_molcar_new_years2025
Image via Pui Pui Molcar franchise's X/Twitter account
©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

Sonic the Hedgehog

sonic_the_hedgehog_new_years2025
Image via Sonic the Hedgehog franchise's X/Twitter account
©SEGA

Square Enix

square_enix_new_years2025
Designed by Sara Shimokobe
Image via Square Enix's X/Twitter account
© SQUARE ENIX

Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)

morishita_suu_new_years2025
Image via Suu Morishita's X/Twitter account
©森下suu

Tama and Friends

tama_and_friends_new_years2025
Image via Tama and Friends franchise's X/Twitter account
©SCP

Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

