Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Snakes on a Plane Part X
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Shopping is a staple of the Japanese New Year's festivities, and one of the sought-after items is the fukubukuro lucky bag. Often sealed, the bags are stuffed with some desired items and some... not so much, but that's the fun of it. What better way to increase luck before the first shopping spree than enjoying some New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world?
Aki Misato
2025年🐍— 美郷あき❥デビュー20周年❥2025/1/18上海Live❥2025/2/22マリフォLive (@misatoaki) December 31, 2024
よろしくお願いします☺️#あけましておめでとうございます pic.twitter.com/Or6T2a5nD8
2025🐍
I hope forward to your support☺️
Ali Project
🐜謹賀新年#ALIPROJECT #アリプロ pic.twitter.com/OL1SGWJ59a— ALI PROJECT OFFICIAL (@alipro_yukyokai) January 1, 2025
🐜Happy New Year
Coji-Coji
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Futago Kamikita (Wonderful Precure!)
HYDE
Kodansha
新年明けましておめでとうございます。— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) January 1, 2025
この1年が、楽しい物語で溢れる年となりますように。
講談社は、2025年も心に響く物語をお届けいたします。#謹賀新年 #新年の挨拶 pic.twitter.com/kRrxa4R9d6
Happy New Year!
May this year be filled with fun stories.
Kodansha will continue to bring you heartwarming stories in 2025.
Make a Girl
Medalist
Natsuki Hanae
Happy New Year
May good things happen to you
Pui Pui Molcar
Sonic the Hedgehog
Square Enix
Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)
Tama and Friends
Did we miss any New Year's greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!