Happy Hina Matsuri 2025 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
March 3 marks the Japanese cultural holiday of Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day. Families celebrate by displaying dolls representing the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians. They enjoy the displays while eating snacks and singing the traditional song “Ureshi Hina Matsuri." The anime and manga world are also putting out their Emperor and Empress for Hina Matsuri:
Araiguma Calcal-dan
Hey!! AKARI WO TSUKEMASHO BONBORINI~🎶#ひな祭り #五人囃子 #カルカル団 pic.twitter.com/TNVMj0CYP5— 『あらいぐま カルカル団』アニメ公式 (@calcaldan) March 3, 2025
Gudetama (Sanrio)
Identity V
灯りをつけましょぼんぼりに♪— 【公式】IdentityV 第五人格 (@IdentityVJP) March 3, 2025
今日は #ひな祭り なの🎎✨
春のあたたかな日差しに、
女の子の健やかな成長と
幸せを一緒に願おうなの！#IdentityV#第五人格 pic.twitter.com/DwEtw9LOJ6
Let's light the lantern♪
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎✨
In the warm spring sunshine,
Let's pray together for the healthy growth and happiness of girls!
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) March 3, 2025
ひなあられをいっぱい食べてお昼寝🌸#お茶犬 #ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/GVBtK8UcNv
Eating lots of Hina Arare crackers and taking a nap 🌸
Pingu
今日はひな祭り🎎#ピングー #pingu #ピンギ #pingi#ひな祭り #ひなまつり #お内裏様 #お雛様 #3月3日 #hinamatsuri pic.twitter.com/aJRXebYBgd— pingu_jp (@pingu_jpn) March 3, 2025
Pokémon
今日は #ひな祭り✨— アニメ「ポケットモンスター」公式 (@anipoke_PR) March 3, 2025
ということで、小さい頃のリコの姿をお届け！
引っ込み思案だったリコが、
今では堂々と強敵にバトルを挑めるくらいに成長しました🌸
そして、ロイとアメジオの小さい頃の姿も公開！
みんな、大きく成長していますね！ pic.twitter.com/w9kGe5VNCg
Today is Hina Matsuri✨
So, here is a picture of Liko when she was a child!
Liko was a shy girl, but now she has grown to the point where she can confidently challenge strong opponents to a battle.🌸
Photos of Roy and Amethio as children also revealed!
Everyone is growing so much!
Rune Factory
Square Enix
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
今日は #ひな祭り 🎎— 転スラ「まおりゅう」公式 (@tensura_m_game) March 3, 2025
お内裏様として似合うのは誰？#転スラ pic.twitter.com/lekeTMsWBQ
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Who would be suitable to play the role of the Emperor?
The IDOLM@STER Million Live!
Look out for more greetings soon!
Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
