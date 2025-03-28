Interest
The Apothecary Diaries Goes to Universal Studios Japan
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Universal Studios Japan (USJ) announced on March 21 that the theme park is collaborating with the popular anime series The Apothecary Diaries. The attraction will open this summer, as teased with a new key visual:
This summer, a new story begins…
∴ ... ∵ ... ∴🍃
The Apothecary Diarues × USJ
First collaboration visual released✨
Don't miss the second season of the TV anime starting today!🔥
Learn more
https://usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/even
The attraction will open on July 1 and run until January 4, 2026. More information will be available in early May.
Sources: Universal Studios Japan's X/Twitter account, website, Universal Studios Japan's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie