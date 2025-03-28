×
The Apothecary Diaries Goes to Universal Studios Japan

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The experience is set to open on July 1

apothecary_diaries_usj
Image via x.com
©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios.

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) announced on March 21 that the theme park is collaborating with the popular anime series The Apothecary Diaries. The attraction will open this summer, as teased with a new key visual:

🍃∴...∵...∴

This summer, a new story begins…

∴ ... ∵ ... ∴🍃

The Apothecary Diarues × USJ
First collaboration visual released✨

Don't miss the second season of the TV anime starting today!🔥

Learn more
https://usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/even

The attraction will open on July 1 and run until January 4, 2026. More information will be available in early May.

Sources: Universal Studios Japan's X/Twitter account, website, Universal Studios Japan's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

