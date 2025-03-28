The experience is set to open on July 1

Image via x.com ©日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios.

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) announced on March 21 that the theme park is collaborating with the popular anime series The Apothecary Diaries . The attraction will open this summer, as teased with a new key visual:

The attraction will open on July 1 and run until January 4, 2026. More information will be available in early May.